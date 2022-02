PITTSBURGH — Breezy this evening and not as cold overnight, lows will only fall to the mid 30s. High pressure will continue to keep the area dry through Monday. Winds from the south will push highs to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will begin to build onday evening ahead of the next system for Tuesday. Rain showers will develop Tuesday morning with pockets of steady rain expected at times in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts between 0.5″-1.0″ is possible before ending early Wednesday morning.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO