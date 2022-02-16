ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

HBO’s The Last of Us will not be on screens this year

By Tuffcub
TheSixthAxis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO’s The Last of Us release date has not officially been revealed but as it has been confirmed the series will not be airing this year. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys was asked point blank if The Last of Us would be screened this year. “The...

www.thesixthaxis.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Last of Us Creator Teases His Episode of the New HBO Show

It remains to be seen how faithful HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us will be, but the show has tapped its creator, Neil Druckmann, to direct an episode of the show. What episode this will be, we don't know, but Druckmann recently opened up about the experience of filmmaking and how is both similar and different to directing games, which he has done across both The Last of Us and Uncharted. In the process of this, Druckmann also teased his episode of the show, though, as you would expect, the director didn't have anything too juicy to share.
TV SERIES
Vulture

HBO Max’s Ratings Euphoria

This story also ran in Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter about the streaming industry. Head to vulture.com/buffering and subscribe today!. How hot is Euphoria? HBO this week said that even airing opposite the Super Bowl, its edgy Gen-Z drama was able to attract a series-high 5.1 million viewers within a few hours of its premiere. That number includes viewers who watch the show live on TV, record it via DVR, catch the same-day reruns on HBO, and, most importantly, stream it. Given the show’s youthful skew, you’d expect a big chunk of Euphoria’s audience to come from streaming, but I have to admit I was a bit shocked when HBO/HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys this week told me just how much of the series audience comes from HBO Max. “Eighty percent of viewing is taking place on the platform,” he told me, noting that other HBO recent hits such as Mare of Easttown and White Lotus drew 50 and 60 percent of their audiences from Max, respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Here’s What’s New on HBO and HBO Max in February 2022

HBO and HBO Max has a wealth of great films and TV shows in its ranks. You are probably already watching Peacemaker and Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones. But the cable streamer has so much more. The brilliantly funny and startlingly real Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns for its ninth season on February 20th. Wes Anderson's most recent film The French Dispatch comes to the streamer on February 25th. In addition, the platform has a huge catalog of classic films, old and new, including Amistad, Chinatown, Nightmare Alley, Splinter, and the original West Side Story.
TV SHOWS
411mania.com

HBO Executive Says The Last Of Us Likely For 2023 Premiere

Fans looking forward to seeing HBO’s The Last Of Us will have to wait until at least next year. HBO and HBO Max CCO Casey Bloys told Deadline in a new interview that the show is not coming in 2022, but is likely for 2023. “It’s not going to...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Merle Dandridge
Person
Neil Druckmann
Person
Craig Mazin
Person
Sarah
Person
Bella Ramsey
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Anna Torv
Distractify

How Many Episodes Are in Ayesha and Stephen Curry's HBO Max Game Show, 'About Last Night'?

Popular NBA player Stephen Curry and his adorable cookbook author wife, Ayesha Curry, make up one of Hollywood's more likable (not to mention stable) couples. With three beautiful children and over a decade of marriage behind them, we can only imagine what ups and downs their relationship has seen, especially while they've been putting on their best faces for the public eye.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#The Last Of Us#Factions
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Slate

The 100-Year-Old Novel That Holds the Key to Fixing HBO’s Latest Hit

As many have pointed out, the stakes in The Gilded Age—Julian Fellowes’ HBO drama about Old New York in the age of the robber barons—feel low, possibly even invisible. Two episodes in, the main source of tension is some tart words flung between two sets of wealthy white people—those who can trace their families back to the Mayflower and those who can’t. But there’s a way out of the hole the series has dug for itself, and it involves Edith Wharton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Money as He Drops $120 Million on ‘Megalopolis’

Click here to read the full article. Say what you will about Francis Ford Coppola, but the man has no problem betting on himself. Since founding his American Zoetrope production company in 1969, he has blazed trails for filmmakers trying to make studio-sized projects outside of the Hollywood system, both in terms of his willingness to spend his own money on his films and his work empowering other independent filmmakers. He then decided to enter the wine business and built an empire of vineyards that made him much more money than his films ever did. Now, at the age of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cinema Blend

The Last Of Us TV Show: 6 Quick Things We Know About The HBO Series

The Last of Us series is my favorite video game franchise of all time. That’s right, it wins over classics like Uncharted, Legend of Zelda, and even Mario, because I absolutely adore the story, the characters, the graphics, everything. So you better believe that when I heard this fantastic game was going to be developed into a show on HBO, I was psyched.
TV SHOWS
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
TechSpot

'The Last of Us' series adaptation from HBO won't air in 2022

In a nutshell: Another day, another delay. This time, it’s HBO’s series adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys, president of programming at HBO, said The Last of Us is currently shooting in Calgary in Alberta, Canada. An air date hasn’t’ yet been set, the executive noted, but confirmed the show won’t be ready to premiere in 2022.
TV SERIES
Polygon

The Last of Us HBO show won’t debut until 2023

Fans of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog’s 2013 post-apocalyptic action-adventure game, will have to wait a bit longer than anticipated for the live-action TV series to premiere. Although the series was originally announced to appear in 2022, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys offered an update in an interview with Deadline, stating that the much-anticipated HBO adaptation starring Pedro Pascal (The Mandolorian) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) was still in production.
TV SERIES
NME

‘All Of Us Are Dead”s Lee Yoo-mi: “I’ve heard years’ worth of swearing in the last two weeks”

All Of Us Are Dead star Lee Yoo-mi has shared her thoughts about the audience’s reaction to her role in the hit zombie K-drama series. In an interview with The Korea Herald, the South Korean actress, who plays wealthy student Na-yeon in the series, revealed that she was surprised by the negative reaction towards her character. The actress even contrasted it with the overwhelmingly positive reception she received as Ji-yeong in Squid Game.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Elon Musks’ New Mystery Gal Pal Revealed After They’re Spotted On Private Jet Together

The SpaceX founder was seen arriving in Los Angeles with a new woman almost five months after ending things with singer Grimes, and we have the EXCLUSIVE on who she is!. Does Elon Musk have a new girlfriend? The 50-year-old Tesla CEO was spotted stepping off of a plane with a mysterious new woman on Thursday February 17 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were each seen deplaning the billionaire’s private jet separately in black coats in Los Angeles. A source close to Elon revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the mystery woman is an actress, expected to be in a highly anticipated biopic this year. “They have been dating for several months and are in a monogamous relationship right now,” according to our source.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Anil Kapoor’s Indian Western ‘Thar’ Heads to Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has set a mid-year release date for “Thar,” a revenge thriller film starring and produced by Anil Kapoor. Marking the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Raj Singh Chaudhary, the 1980s-set film follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and to avenge his past. Alongside Kapoor (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol”), the film also stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik. The screenplay is credited to Chaudhury, with dialog by Chaudhary and Anurag Kashyap. Cinematography is by Shreya Dev Dube and music direction...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy