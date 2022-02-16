ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgjDw_0eGO0JiV00

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.

Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.

Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.

The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never explained and meant nothing to the victim or investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyxF5_0eGO0JiV00
Dr Adam Towler gave a victim impact statement (PA)

Maximen left the doctor for dead in the street and vacated the immediate vicinity but did not go far.

The victim, a former trauma specialist, managed to crawl back inside his house but was bleeding so profusely he was initially unable to use his phone keypad or facial recognition to call 999.

When he eventually managed to make the call, Maximen returned to the address and could be heard throwing his full body weight against the front door trying to force his way in.

Dr Towler described the door frame as “flexing” under his weight.

Maximen was not arrested immediately and carried out two more random attacks in the city in the following weeks.

On November 20, he targeted warehouse worker Wojtek Rozmiarek as he made his way home on foot from a night shift.

Mr Rozmiarek had sat on a bench to download a podcast when Maximen approached him from behind and sliced him across the face.

Judge William Hart remarked at Maximen’s sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday that he was satisfied he had intended to slit his throat.

There is no logical explanation for any of your offending other than that you are a highly dangerous young man with a wholly distorted view of life

The next night he followed student Annabel Everitt as she returned home from a night out before knocking on her door and forcing his way in with a knife.

Maximen denied the attempted murder of Dr Towler, grievous bodily harm with intent of Mr Rozmiarek and two counts of possession of a knife but was convicted after a trial last December.

He admitted a lesser charge of wounding Mr Rozmiarek.

The defendant was cleared of the aggravated burglary of Ms Everitt’s address, although the judge said he was “quite satisfied” he was the individual who had forced his way in.

Judge Hart said it was evident that the jury was unsure what Maximen’s motive for entry was.

Edd Hetherington, for Maximen, told the court that his client had suffered a developmental disorder that was a combination of both a learning difficulty and a communication disorder.

Mr Heatherington said that Maximen had a very supportive home life and his mother had been a constant presence throughout the trial.

She was too distressed to attend the sentencing hearing, but the defendant’s grandfather was in the public gallery.

Jailing Maximen for life with a minimum term of 12 years, Judge Hart said: “This course of conduct demonstrates that, despite your youth and lack of previous convictions, you are a highly dangerous young man, in both the colloquial and legal sense.

“Indeed, everything that I have read about you, together with my own assessment of the evidence at trial and your evidence in particular, has underlined and fortified that sad conclusion.”

He continued: “There is no logical explanation for any of your offending other than that you are a highly dangerous young man with a wholly distorted view of life and appropriate conduct.

“It is not due to any recognised mental illness or diagnosed personality disorder and I can only conclude that it is simply because, for whatever reason, you are just like that, perhaps as a consequence of the impact of your earlier life experiences and the difficulties under which you labour.”

Judge Hart added: “There is no way of knowing when, if ever, you will cease to be as dangerous an individual as you are now and as you were in October and November 2019.

“You continue to deny, albeit somewhat half-heartedly at times, your offending and there is no way in which your dangerousness can be satisfactorily addressed or remediated.”

Dr Towler – who now develops medical software – came to court to give a victim impact statement in which he expressed his concern for the defendant and his future, and the fact he would spend so long in prison.

Describing a holiday he took in the aftermath of the attack, he said: “Amid all the great experiences I had on it I never stopped thinking about you.

“I don’t know why but sometimes I would feel bad that I had this great freedom but you didn’t – I wondered if you had just made a mistake, albeit a big one, or been unlucky.

“When I compared my position with what I imagined yours to be, it sort of didn’t seem fair, although I know that’s hard to understand.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 5

Related
newschain

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years. Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man sentenced to life for shooting wife seven times in frenzied attack which saw bullet ricochet to his face

A Cherokee County man who shot his estranged wife seven times after asking if their marriage can be saved has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including of attempted murder.Ronald Richard Goss had broken into his wife Tina Davis’s house in February 2018 with a gun, telling her that if he could not have her, no one else could.The 57-year-old was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Tuesday by Cherokee Superior court for attempted murder, invading his wife’s home, attempting arson, nine counts of family violence aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Bristol Crown Court
BBC

Jail for Worcester murderer who stabbed her mum in the back

A woman who stabbed her mother in the back with a carving knife has been jailed for her murder. Janet Mason, 69, was attacked and died at her home on Green Lane in Worcester on 9 March last year. Her 50-year-old daughter, Jessica Crane, had denied murder but was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who stabbed ex in street shouting ‘I love you’ jailed for attempted murder

A man who stabbed his estranged wife in the street while shouting “I love you” has been jailed for attempted murder.On the morning of 31 July 2020, Nicholas Hutchins waited in an alleyway outside the house where his ex had been staying in Sutton since they separated in March. As she left for work, he emerged from the alley with his hand held at head height and shouting: “You should never have left me. I love you.”The victim thought Hutchins, 55, was going to punch her and lifted her left arm up in defence.But a few seconds later, she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Halloween attack: Bristol teenager given life sentence

A teenager who carried out two random "terrifying" knife attacks has been given a life sentence. Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he dragged doctor Adam Towler out of his house in Clifton, Bristol, and stabbed him nine times. A few weeks later he sliced the face of Wojtek Rozmiarek as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bristol doctor's 'terrifying' 999 call after knife attack

A doctor called the emergency services as the man who had just stabbed him nine times tried to batter his door down. Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he dragged doctor Adam Towler out of his house in Clifton, Bristol, and stabbed him in 2019. Dr Towler managed to crawl inside...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
insideedition.com

Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died

The mummified body of an elderly woman was found sitting at the kitchen table of her home in northern Italy, police said. Marinella Beretta, 70, had apparently been dead for more than two years when authorities discovered her remains. Officers had arrived at her cottage near Lake Como because high winds threatened to topple trees in her overgrown garden, according to local reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Turnto10.com

Police: Man in relationship with sister admits to brutally killing her with baseball bat

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas (KFOX/KDBC) — Authorities in Texas say a man confessed to brutally beating his sister to death with a baseball bat. Jose Manuel Guzman, 32, told investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office that he “lost control” after his sister told him she was involved in a sexual relationship with an unknown man, according to the arrest affidavit.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Benjamin Jones

Man shoots parents and dismembers bodies after long-term lie to family is exposed

Chandler HaldersonSource: Dane County Sheriff's Office. The Associated Press reported on January 21 that the Dane County, Wisconsin court heard a horrific case on the 20th. The county man Chandler Halderson was charged with shooting his parents and dismembering the bodies. Chandler has long lied to his family that he went to college, worked for American Home Insurance, and was about to join SpaceX, but he actually dropped out and lost his job. Before the tragedy, his lies had just been exposed.
DANE COUNTY, WI
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy