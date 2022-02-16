ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bassett comes painfully close to breakthrough win in Ruta del Sol

By Alasdair Fotheringham
 4 days ago
Stephen Bassett (Human Powered Health) had a hard time deciding if his pint glass was half full or half empty at the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta del Sol on Wednesday after he came painfully close to ending what he described as "a long string of second places...

Sheffield claims maiden pro road victory for Ineos Grenadiers

Nineteen-year-old Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) got his WorldTour career off to a triumphant start on Friday as the American racer notched up an impressive solo triumph in the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol. After a series of unexpected late attacks saw a group of 30 rides off the...
CYCLING
Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen makes it two on stage 3

In the closing metres, Jakobson swung off the wheel of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) to take a convincing victory ahead of Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), leaving Coquard to settle for third place in Faro. Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She...
CYCLING
Van Vleuten storms to victory in Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), true to character, attacked the mountainous third stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, attacking on the final climb, the Alto del Collao, and powering away to a commanding victory and the race lead. Van Vleuten finished almost a minute ahead of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope's Cecilie...
CYCLING
Mikel Landa looking to tackle Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in 2022

When he rolled across the Ruta del Sol finish line at Otura on stage 3, Basque racer Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) was nearly three minutes back on winner Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers). But his big grin as he eased to a stop to take a recovery drink from team soigneurs was testament to the Basque's powerful riding late on the stage, and the immense satisfaction he had taken from it.
CYCLING
Gaudu: I know I won't keep the yellow jersey at the Volta ao Algarve

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) knows that his hold on the yellow jersey at the Volta ao Algarve after winning stage 2 on the Alto da Fóia is a temporary one. A shade over twenty miles lie between the start and finish of Saturday's stage 4 time trial, and just one second separates the Frenchman in the overall standings from rouleurs like Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl). Something has to give.
CYCLING
Jay Vine: Rumours of Tour de France debut are ‘a bit of a fantasy’

Jay Vine’s self-assessment was bracing and, in the circumstances, excessively harsh. In a social media post after stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve, the Australian reckoned his performance on the race’s first summit finish to have been ‘pathetic,’ but the Alpecin-Fenix rider's account of his afternoon in the Serra de Monchique made no concession to the context.
CYCLING
Van Aert timing spring peak for Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has tempered expectations for his performance in next week's Opening Weekend race, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, saying he is delaying his peak form until April when he will target a first victory in Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. The Belgian is currently at a training camp in...
CYCLING
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
Double win for Wellens on Tour du Var stage 2

Wellens had to bury himself to chase down a nine-second gap to the Colombian, who attacked over the Col d'Eze. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
CYCLING
