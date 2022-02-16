ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Analog Devices Inc. ADI has reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%. The bottom line increased 35% year over year.
Revenues of $2.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion. Also, the top line improved 72% year over year.
The strong performance delivered by Analog Devices across the consumer, communications, industrial and automotive markets drove the top line.

Revenues by End Markets

Industrial: Analog Devices generated revenues of $1.3 billion (accounting for 50% of total revenues), which grew 57% year over year.
Communications: Revenues from the market were $412.4 million (15% of revenues), increasing 46% year over year.
Automotive: Revenues from the market summed $552.7 million (21% of revenues), up 124% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Consumer: The market generated revenues of $378.1 million (14% of revenues), reflecting 117% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Analog Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTTjM_0eGNzabR00

Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

Operating Details

The adjusted gross margin expanded 190 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 71.9%.
Adjusted operating expenses were $702.4 million, up 54.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted operating expenses were 26.2%, contracting 300 bps year over year.
The adjusted operating margin expanded 510 bps on a year-over-year basis to 45.8% in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 29, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $1.8 billion, down from $1.9 billion as of Oct 30, 2021.
Long-term debt was $6.254 billion at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $6.253 billion at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.
Net cash provided by operations was $856.4 million in the reported quarter, up from $940.7 million in the prior quarter.
ADI generated $745.3 million of free cash flow in the fiscal first quarter.
Additionally, Analog Devices returned $939 million to its shareholders, of which it made dividend payments of $363 million and repurchased shares worth $576 million in the fiscal first quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2022, ADI expects revenues of $2.80 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.65 billion.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $2.07 (+/- $0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.85 per share.
The company anticipates non-GAAP operating margins of 46.5% (+/- 70 bps).

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Broadcom AVGO , Intuit INTU and Zscaler ZS , each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Broadcom is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 3. It has gained 24.9% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVGO is currently projected at 14.5%.
Intuit is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 24. It has gained 26.9% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for INTU is currently projected at 15.7%.
Zscaler is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 24. It has gained 27.2% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ZS is currently projected at 37.1%.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Kellogg's (K) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y

K - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, net sales and earnings declined year over year. During the quarter, Kellogg witnessed escalated cost inflation, global bottlenecks and shortages along with a labor strike at its U.S. cereal facilities. That said, favorable price/mix and momentum across snacks and emerging markets offered respite.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adi#Stock#Intuit Inc#Analog Devices Inc#Balance Sheet Cash Flow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Investopedia

Stocks Fall With Nasdaq, S&P 500 Heading for Weekly Declines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) is poised to be the only major U.S. index to gain this week, as investors weigh solid quarterly earning reports against the potential for a series of interest rate hikes this year. The Dow is little-changed this afternoon. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

onsemi's (ON) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

ON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.09 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.96%. The company had reported earnings of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.85 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.07% and improved 27.6% on a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

TransDigm's (TDG) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

TDG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $3 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.10 by 3.2%. The bottom line however improved a solid 52.3% from $1.97 reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.96 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Meritor's (MTOR) Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Increase Y/Y

MTOR - Free Report) posted adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents in first-quarter fiscal 2022, increasing 33.3% from 60 cents in the year-ago quarter. The metric also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents on higher-than-expected revenues from the Commercial Truck & Trailer segment. Adjusted income from continuing operations was $57 million in the reported quarter, increasing from $43 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Carrier (CARR) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

CARR - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.8%. Further, the figure increased 41.9% year over year. Net sales of $5.13 billion improved 12% year over year, owing to the strong performance of the HVAC, transport...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Jack Henry (JKHY) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y

JKHY - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.30 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1%. Further, the bottom line increased 38.3% year over year. Revenues improved 17% year over year to $493.9 million. Further, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $472.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Schneider's (SNDR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

SNDR - Free Report) fourth-quarter earnings of 76 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. The bottom line surged 72.7% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Operating revenues of $1,574.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,524.7 million and rallied nearly 24.5% year over year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy