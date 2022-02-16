CPSC offers tips in preparation of severe weather

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — With the potential for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to protect themselves against carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

With thunderstorms can come power loss and the use of portable generators and other devices for sources of electricity, which can lead to an increased risk of CO poisoning and fire. CO is deadly because it is colorless and odorless.

The CPSC explains that poisoning can happen so quickly that those exposed may find themselves unconscious before recognizing the symptoms of nausea, dizziness, or weakness.

CPSC offers these tips to those who plan to use a portable generator in the case of a power loss:

Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter.

Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed, or on the porch. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.

Check that portable generators have had proper maintenance, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.

When purchasing a portable generator, CPSC urges consumers to look for and ask retailers for a portable generator equipped with a safety feature to shut off automatically when high CO concentrations are present around the generator. Some models with a CO shut off feature also have reduced emissions; consumers should look for those models as well. These models may or may not be advertised as certified to the latest safety standards for portable generators – PGMA G300-2018 and UL 2201.

Check CO and smoke alarms:

Make sure CO and smoke alarms at home are working properly, by pressing the test button and replacing batteries, if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately. Then call 911.

Dangers with charcoal and candles

Never use charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal in an enclosed space can produce lethal levels of carbon monoxide. Do not cook on a charcoal grill in a garage, even with the door open.

Use caution when burning candles. Use flashlights instead. If using candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when leaving the room and before sleeping.

Make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level of the house and inside each bedroom. Never ignore a ringing smoke alarm. Get outside immediately. Call 911.

Space heater safety:

With winter weather bringing below freezing temperatures in some areas, consumers may get out the space heaters for extra warmth. Make sure to keep flammable materials at least three feet away. Always plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet and never into a power strip, to prevent overloading and causing a fire.

CPSC estimates that portable heaters are involved in about 1,700 fires per year, resulting in about 80 deaths and 160 injuries annually.

A CPSC staff report found that space heaters can also present a hyperthermia (overheating) hazard to consumers, particularly children, people with disabilities and senior citizens, who may be more susceptible because of their limited ability to act or react to the elevated ambient temperature.

Hyperthermia can result in death. DO NOT leave space heaters running unattended in a confined space around infants, or individuals with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities.

