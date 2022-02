Rising food costs, supply shortages, a difficult labor market and myriad other side effects of the pandemic had finally taken their toll on the Red Poppy Bistro in Elgin. By the end of 2021, husband-and-wife owners Matthew Habib and Jennifer Polit and their two partners realized the business was in the red, despite having a loyal customer base. They couldn't afford to maintain all-day business hours and weren't willing to raise prices for fear of alienating their supportive diners.

