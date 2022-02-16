ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday': Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia denied reports that it is planning to...

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
Fox News

Russia-Ukraine: Biden warns of 'bloody, destructive war' if Russia invades Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that possibilities for talks haven’t been exhausted. Lavrov said Washington has offered to discuss limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures. Report on Russia-Ukraine conflict features Ukrainian neo-Nazi militant group training civilians. A report that aired...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Why war is looming in eastern Europe

The White House believes Russia could invade its neighbour Ukraine within the week, as even more signs of aggression emerged following months of tension between the two countries.Those signs include Russian manoeuvres and drills close to Ukraine’s border, and six Russian warships reaching the Black Sea.Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also headed there to boost troop morale.Britain, the US, Japan and the Netherlands told their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, fearing an air assault by Russia would make leaving difficult.Diplomats and government leaders struggled to jumpstart moribund talks to stave off full-out war. British ministers received assurances from Moscow that it...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM warns Russia’s plan for invading Ukraine ‘in motion’ as violence increases

Plans for an invasion of Ukraine appear to be “in motion”, Boris Johnson has said, after warning that a Russian attack would bring about the “destruction of a democratic state”.The Prime Minister said that aggression in separatist-held areas in the east of Ukraine had the potential be a “prelude to bigger action”, with the West fearing a so-called “false flag” operation that could give Moscow cover to wage war on Kyiv.Mr Johnson made the comments to broadcasters following his speech to the Munich Security Conference, where he is meeting world leaders to discuss the tension in eastern Europe.He told the...
POLITICS
The Conversation UK

If Russia invades Ukraine, what could happen to natural gas supplies to Europe? Podcast

As frantic diplomatic efforts continue to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s reliance on Russian gas supplies – and what would happen to them in the case of a war – remains an ever-present threat. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we speak to two experts on the geopolitics of natural gas about the history of the energy relationship between Russia and Europe, and the role gas supplies play in the current diplomatic efforts to avoid war.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

