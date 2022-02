Is work-from-home life hurting your posture? Fist things first, get out of bed. And seriously consider getting off the couch. Believe it or not, one of the most significant contributors to productivity has nothing to do with your ability to perform your job. Instead, it has to do with being comfortable and positioning your body correctly. Consistently lousy posture can lead to lifelong neck, spine, back, and joint pain, warns Brock Davies, a NASM-certified trainer and CEO of HOMEBODY fitness app. Also, long-term bad habits can lead to poor sleep and even arthritis. “Making sure your posture is good can lead to more productive and mindful workdays,” he adds.

