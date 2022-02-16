ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

How the Department of Defense Can Help You Build Your Next Startup

By Mike Seper
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ArDkh_0eGNywfY00

Why would the Department of Defense invest thousands of hours and millions of dollars into developing futuristic technologies then license these discoveries to American startups?

In short, American innovation holds the key to sustained peace and unlocks tremendous opportunities for prosperity when entrepreneurs can commercialize dual-use technologies for societal benefit. Harnessing scientific breakthroughs is the reason America prevailed in previous wars. Advancing new technology startups not only drives economic development but may also play a pivotal role in supporting defense initiatives.

Radar is a great example of a technology that changed the tide of World War II. Applying radio detection and ranging helped American and Allied forces identify threats earlier and prepare an offensive position to protect our troops. Radar technology had been developed and deployed, but the warnings were unfortunately ignored before the attack on Pearl Harbor which could have saved many lives.

Related: Cyber Security Becoming a Critical Component Of National Security

Making the leap from university to national security

As an undergraduate, I was inspired by my grandmother’s stories and decided to chase a dream to attend the University of Hawaii to study innovation and entrepreneurship. My grandmother became a widow and single mother when she lost her husband in the attack on Pearl Harbor. She remarried when she met my grandfather upon his return from war in Europe, where he fought as a first-generation American, in areas his ancestors had defended generations earlier.

Her stories manifested into a journey thousands of miles from Missouri to Hawaii and all began with the belief that anything was possible if I was willing to work to achieve it. This philosophy may resonate with many entrepreneurs as it is the dedication to our dreams that makes them become a reality. We rarely know where we will go but we must be willing to think big, believe and take that first step towards our future.

When the opportunity to interact with the Department of Defense and the National Security Innovation Network was shared in the entrepreneurship center, I immediately jumped to seize this dream scenario. Seeing what most Americans would assume is Top Secret tech was too great to pass up and the idea of licensing and developing deep tech, supported by the DoD, presented an opportunity I never knew existed.

The Defense Innovation Accelerator powered by FedTech, now called Foundry, was my first introduction to the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN).

Related: Recalibrating National Security To Improve Cybersecurity

The power of the network

NSIN is a DoD innovation office structured under the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering that connects priorities of DoD mission partners with talent and technology in the private sector and academia. This organization opened my eyes to the potential of dual-use technologies through a connected problem-solving network.

I was matched with a tremendous cofounder and former Marine, who shared my excitement for energy accessibility and the potential that it unlocked. Together we built a wireless power startup virtually during the pandemic, utilizing intellectual property developed at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division. These connections at NSWC Crane opened doors to a career in defense innovation and a new network in national security .

It is now my honor to serve my country through innovation and entrepreneurship as the National Security Innovation Network University Program Director at Washington University in St. Louis. As a contractor with GXM Consulting, I have the privilege to contribute to the amazing GXM and NSIN teams, and serve an institution where I previously worked as the associate director of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

Creating cutting-edge technologies is vital to success, but a network must be established for the adoption and utilization of any innovation. The lessons learned from World War II technologies still apply over eighty years later as the DoD must prepare for the future.

Inventions and demonstrations will not win the war.

Equipping entrepreneurs with the tech to establish nontraditional startups, investing significant funding to research and development, then supporting the transition of the most promising startup technologies will be the key to maintaining America’s scientific superiority.

Serving your country by building a tech startup, licensing defense-funded innovations, and presenting solutions to national security challenges are opportunities that every entrepreneur should seize. America is in a new space race and will need significant investments in science and technology to win multi-domain operations across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace. This elevates the stakes and makes the opportunity to work in national security even more interesting and impactful.

Related: Cyber Security Becoming a Critical Component Of National Security

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Essence

Report: Black Professionals Leaving The Workforce To Become Entrepreneurs

The Great Resignation era signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: Black people are looking for more out of their careers. Four million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and those numbers are continuing to rise. The Great Resignation era we’re in now signals a long simmering issue that came to a boil over the last two years: workers are looking for more out of their careers, particularly Black people.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
Phys.org

A life-changing fertilizer for rural farmers in Kenya

Most commercial fertilizer travels a long way before it reaches rural farmers in Kenya. Transportation costs force many farmers to rely on cheap, synthetic fertilizers, which can lead to the acidification and degradation of their soil over time. The situation amounts to a multigenerational crisis as elders have watched their...
AGRICULTURE
ZDNet

Earning a business management degree online: What to expect

Are you considering earning your business management degree online? You might be wondering about the course requirements, core skills, and career paths for business management majors. Our guide walks through everything you need to know before enrolling in an online business management program. What is an online bachelor's degree in...
EDUCATION
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Startup Accelerator#National Security#Science And Technology#American#Allied#The University Of Hawaii
Fortune

The overlooked workers who could solve the labor crisis

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Whether you call it the Great Resignation or the Big Quit, employers are woefully short of the workers they need to run their businesses and provide the goods and services we expect without delay.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US Geological Survey Reveals Significant Battery Mineral Imports

Lithium-ion batteries are key elements of electric vehicles, while key elements of the batteries are specific elements like lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, or graphite. The Department of Energy’s (DOE) Vehicle Technologies Office recently highlighted the US' reliance on import of those minerals using U.S. Geological Survey data for the 2016-2019 period.
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Ask Help Desk: What should I do when my job gives me lousy tech?

We’ve all been there or at least know someone who has: You land that coveted job only to get handed disappointing — and maybe even outdated — technology tools that pale in comparison to your own personal devices. Now what?. The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the matter...
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Connecticut

Why Mentorship and Access to Capital Are ‘Critical' Keys to Closing the VC Gap for Entrepreneurs of Color

For women and people of color who are entrepreneurs, finding funding for their start-ups has been a struggle, especially since the start of the pandemic. According to Crunchbase, as of July 2021, Black female startup founders had only received 0.34% of the total venture capital spent in the U.S. Lamont Young, head of digital and customer experience at Citizens, says that lack of accessibility to capital and mentorship are "critical" hindrances to closing the minority VC gap.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Entrepreneur

These Are The Ten Biggest Crude Oil Production Companies

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a strong rebound since hitting lows in 2020, with oil prices now hovering around a six year high. Despite a better than expected recovery, uncertainty still remains over market dynamics. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the ten biggest crude oil production companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

How Tech Startup Leaders Can Make It To The Next Level

Co-Founder and CEO of the Copenhagen-based company Contractbook supported by Gradient Ventures, Bessemer Venter Partners and Tiger Global. Scaling a tech startup can be a bit like playing a game of Super Mario. The game is divided into certain levels and your job is always to get to the next one with as many points as possible. You’ll fail a lot. Especially in the beginning. But then you have to pull yourself up and try again, and again and again — methodically, of course — to complete the track and get to the next level. It requires a fair portion of stubbornness, and to really succeed, you must find the right balance between being hard on yourself and keeping up your motivation.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

5 Tips For Startups To Attract Talent During The Great Resignation

Startups can't compete with big corporate salaries, but you can think outside the box to craft compelling offers in a tight labor market. Claire Angelle, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Accelerator participant in Atlanta, founded Angelle Consulting--a mission-driven PR and consulting company--in 2018. Claire fuels positive change by elevating the voices of business leaders committed to do well by doing good. We are following Claire, who recently joined EO's business accelerator program, as she grows and scales her business. Here's what she shared with us about her talent attraction strategy:
SMALL BUSINESS
protocol.com

HR software startups are booming

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: an interview with Lattice CEO Jack Altman, workplace tool preferences, and job satisfaction. —Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) Welcome to the future of HR. HR tools are having a moment. Last month, Lattice, an HR software platform for tasks like performance reviews...
SOFTWARE
FOXBusiness

Google launching job training, placement initiative through $100M career certificates fund

Google is launching an initiative that it says will help more than 20,000 Americans with job training and placement through its $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Thursday the launch of a $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund, which aims to drive $1 billion in aggregate wage gains.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
itechpost.com

The Importance of Electronic Commerce in Modern Business

Entrepreneurs see e-commerce as a fantastic chance to grow their businesses and make them more powerful and lucrative. With the appearance of digital technology and the growing focus on digitalization, company owners should consider investing in e-commerce expansion to remain in this highly competitive industry. E-commerce allows customers to buy...
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy