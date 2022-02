With the last PS5 restock more than a week ago and little indication of when the next drop might be, there's a lot of questions about a weekend PS5 restock circulating. In its most recent earnings report (PDF), Sony made it clear that semiconductor shortages would further restrict the number of consoles that can be produced right now. This means the reduction in availability we've seen since the end of the holiday season will continue. If you want to take advantage of the next PS5 restock, the best thing you can do is be ready to click the buy button as soon as it's available. If you miss it, you likely won't get another chance right away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO