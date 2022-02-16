ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The John Henry Sampler HyperCard Stack from 1994 #Music #VintageComputing @Apple

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo create excitement for the They Might Be Giants album John Henry, an Apple HyperCard stack was released:. To generate excitement for the album, John Linnell created...

blog.adafruit.com

