1,062 new coronavirus cases, 75 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 75 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 15.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 783,751 with 11,772 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 7055 140 92 20 Alcorn 9789 143 132 20 Amite 3193 65 58 10 Attala 5175 106 197 37 Benton 2240 48 47 10 Bolivar 9114 168 264 33 Calhoun 4543 60 44 7 Carroll 2534 49 53 12 Chickasaw 5485 92 63 15 Choctaw 2097 31 13 0 Claiborne 2123 46 45 9 Clarke 4162 103 131 32 Clay 4915 92 42 5 Coahoma 6395 119 138 14 Copiah 7046 109 109 15 Covington 6997 104 186 40 De Soto 49484 524 131 27 Forrest 21731 295 367 65 Franklin 1909 36 47 5 George 7072 82 93 9 Greene 3152 54 82 6 Grenada 5454 125 155 32 Hancock 12044 146 146 23 Harrison 52717 635 722 87 Hinds 51564 742 874 140 Holmes 4390 104 133 21 Humphreys 2003 44 36 10 Issaquena 258 9 0 0 Itawamba 7295 136 134 24 Jackson 36494 431 412 44 Jasper 4744 70 46 2 Jefferson 1467 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2823 49 16 1 Jones 20942 280 337 46 Kemper 2142 45 50 10 Lafayette 14943 173 202 57 Lamar 17149 150 69 12 Lauderdale 18491 352 500 108 Lawrence 3532 51 28 2 Leake 6303 110 103 17 Lee 26216 283 225 43 Leflore 7274 164 269 59 Lincoln 8183 154 213 44 Lowndes 17359 222 306 69 Madison 23669 314 417 72 Marion 6889 129 173 25 Marshall 9804 167 69 17 Monroe 10838 204 192 55 Montgomery 2916 70 91 15 Neshoba 10323 227 232 61 Newton 5890 93 89 16 Noxubee 2702 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 10984 157 272 40 Panola 10305 158 103 15 Pearl River 14867 261 264 42 Perry 3015 63 42 9 Pike 9359 174 178 44 Pontotoc 10131 131 89 13 Prentiss 8070 98 102 15 Quitman 1554 31 0 0 Rankin 35961 462 510 69 Scott 6449 111 120 19 Sharkey 939 23 45 8 Simpson 6875 139 181 20 Smith 4045 66 80 8 Stone 5331 70 110 14 Sunflower 5705 116 136 21 Tallahatchie 3161 59 50 7 Tate 7208 138 80 19 Tippah 7153 104 120 14 Tishomingo 6041 118 104 28 Tunica 2497 44 20 4 Union 9364 113 133 23 Walthall 3549 78 71 16 Warren 10128 195 176 38 Washington 10074 188 227 42 Wayne 5895 84 86 13 Webster 3178 64 66 14 Wilkinson 1786 44 25 6 Winston 5118 100 136 39 Yalobusha 4023 51 84 22 Yazoo 7957 102 152 20 Total 783,751 11,772 12,418 2,158

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

