1,062 new coronavirus cases, 75 additional deaths in MS
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 75 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 15.
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 783,751 with 11,772 deaths.Which children are at higher risk of severe COVID-19?
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|7055
|140
|92
|20
|Alcorn
|9789
|143
|132
|20
|Amite
|3193
|65
|58
|10
|Attala
|5175
|106
|197
|37
|Benton
|2240
|48
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|9114
|168
|264
|33
|Calhoun
|4543
|60
|44
|7
|Carroll
|2534
|49
|53
|12
|Chickasaw
|5485
|92
|63
|15
|Choctaw
|2097
|31
|13
|0
|Claiborne
|2123
|46
|45
|9
|Clarke
|4162
|103
|131
|32
|Clay
|4915
|92
|42
|5
|Coahoma
|6395
|119
|138
|14
|Copiah
|7046
|109
|109
|15
|Covington
|6997
|104
|186
|40
|De Soto
|49484
|524
|131
|27
|Forrest
|21731
|295
|367
|65
|Franklin
|1909
|36
|47
|5
|George
|7072
|82
|93
|9
|Greene
|3152
|54
|82
|6
|Grenada
|5454
|125
|155
|32
|Hancock
|12044
|146
|146
|23
|Harrison
|52717
|635
|722
|87
|Hinds
|51564
|742
|874
|140
|Holmes
|4390
|104
|133
|21
|Humphreys
|2003
|44
|36
|10
|Issaquena
|258
|9
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|7295
|136
|134
|24
|Jackson
|36494
|431
|412
|44
|Jasper
|4744
|70
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|1467
|37
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|2823
|49
|16
|1
|Jones
|20942
|280
|337
|46
|Kemper
|2142
|45
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|14943
|173
|202
|57
|Lamar
|17149
|150
|69
|12
|Lauderdale
|18491
|352
|500
|108
|Lawrence
|3532
|51
|28
|2
|Leake
|6303
|110
|103
|17
|Lee
|26216
|283
|225
|43
|Leflore
|7274
|164
|269
|59
|Lincoln
|8183
|154
|213
|44
|Lowndes
|17359
|222
|306
|69
|Madison
|23669
|314
|417
|72
|Marion
|6889
|129
|173
|25
|Marshall
|9804
|167
|69
|17
|Monroe
|10838
|204
|192
|55
|Montgomery
|2916
|70
|91
|15
|Neshoba
|10323
|227
|232
|61
|Newton
|5890
|93
|89
|16
|Noxubee
|2702
|48
|42
|6
|Oktibbeha
|10984
|157
|272
|40
|Panola
|10305
|158
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|14867
|261
|264
|42
|Perry
|3015
|63
|42
|9
|Pike
|9359
|174
|178
|44
|Pontotoc
|10131
|131
|89
|13
|Prentiss
|8070
|98
|102
|15
|Quitman
|1554
|31
|0
|0
|Rankin
|35961
|462
|510
|69
|Scott
|6449
|111
|120
|19
|Sharkey
|939
|23
|45
|8
|Simpson
|6875
|139
|181
|20
|Smith
|4045
|66
|80
|8
|Stone
|5331
|70
|110
|14
|Sunflower
|5705
|116
|136
|21
|Tallahatchie
|3161
|59
|50
|7
|Tate
|7208
|138
|80
|19
|Tippah
|7153
|104
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|6041
|118
|104
|28
|Tunica
|2497
|44
|20
|4
|Union
|9364
|113
|133
|23
|Walthall
|3549
|78
|71
|16
|Warren
|10128
|195
|176
|38
|Washington
|10074
|188
|227
|42
|Wayne
|5895
|84
|86
|13
|Webster
|3178
|64
|66
|14
|Wilkinson
|1786
|44
|25
|6
|Winston
|5118
|100
|136
|39
|Yalobusha
|4023
|51
|84
|22
|Yazoo
|7957
|102
|152
|20
|Total
|783,751
|11,772
|12,418
|2,158
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .
