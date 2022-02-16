ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

1,062 new coronavirus cases, 75 additional deaths in MS

By Kaitlin Howell
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,062 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 75 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 15.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 783,751 with 11,772 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 7055 140 92 20
Alcorn 9789 143 132 20
Amite 3193 65 58 10
Attala 5175 106 197 37
Benton 2240 48 47 10
Bolivar 9114 168 264 33
Calhoun 4543 60 44 7
Carroll 2534 49 53 12
Chickasaw 5485 92 63 15
Choctaw 2097 31 13 0
Claiborne 2123 46 45 9
Clarke 4162 103 131 32
Clay 4915 92 42 5
Coahoma 6395 119 138 14
Copiah 7046 109 109 15
Covington 6997 104 186 40
De Soto 49484 524 131 27
Forrest 21731 295 367 65
Franklin 1909 36 47 5
George 7072 82 93 9
Greene 3152 54 82 6
Grenada 5454 125 155 32
Hancock 12044 146 146 23
Harrison 52717 635 722 87
Hinds 51564 742 874 140
Holmes 4390 104 133 21
Humphreys 2003 44 36 10
Issaquena 258 9 0 0
Itawamba 7295 136 134 24
Jackson 36494 431 412 44
Jasper 4744 70 46 2
Jefferson 1467 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2823 49 16 1
Jones 20942 280 337 46
Kemper 2142 45 50 10
Lafayette 14943 173 202 57
Lamar 17149 150 69 12
Lauderdale 18491 352 500 108
Lawrence 3532 51 28 2
Leake 6303 110 103 17
Lee 26216 283 225 43
Leflore 7274 164 269 59
Lincoln 8183 154 213 44
Lowndes 17359 222 306 69
Madison 23669 314 417 72
Marion 6889 129 173 25
Marshall 9804 167 69 17
Monroe 10838 204 192 55
Montgomery 2916 70 91 15
Neshoba 10323 227 232 61
Newton 5890 93 89 16
Noxubee 2702 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 10984 157 272 40
Panola 10305 158 103 15
Pearl River 14867 261 264 42
Perry 3015 63 42 9
Pike 9359 174 178 44
Pontotoc 10131 131 89 13
Prentiss 8070 98 102 15
Quitman 1554 31 0 0
Rankin 35961 462 510 69
Scott 6449 111 120 19
Sharkey 939 23 45 8
Simpson 6875 139 181 20
Smith 4045 66 80 8
Stone 5331 70 110 14
Sunflower 5705 116 136 21
Tallahatchie 3161 59 50 7
Tate 7208 138 80 19
Tippah 7153 104 120 14
Tishomingo 6041 118 104 28
Tunica 2497 44 20 4
Union 9364 113 133 23
Walthall 3549 78 71 16
Warren 10128 195 176 38
Washington 10074 188 227 42
Wayne 5895 84 86 13
Webster 3178 64 66 14
Wilkinson 1786 44 25 6
Winston 5118 100 136 39
Yalobusha 4023 51 84 22
Yazoo 7957 102 152 20
Total 783,751 11,772 12,418 2,158

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WJTV 12

Blood drive to be held in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Merit Health Natchez will host a blood drive on Monday, February 21. The drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. inside the Bloodmobile at the Merit Health Natchez employee parking lot. You are eligible to donate if you’re 14 days symptom-free after having COVID-19. Click here to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Free health screenings available in Jackson for BHM

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Mt. Zion M.B. Church will host free health screenings for Black History Month on Saturday, February 26. The following services and counseling topics will be provided for free: Home COVID test kits Blood pressure test Glucose test Cholesterol test Body Mass Index test HIV/STD Substance Abuse High-risk sexual behaviors Hepatitis […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Community baby shower to be held in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Southwest Diaper Bank of Miss-Lou will host a Community Baby Shower on Thursday, March 17. Expecting mothers and mothers of children one-year-old or younger of the Southwest Mississippi-Louisiana area are invited to attend. Resources, refreshments and giveaways will be available. No walk-ins will be allowed. The event will be held […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Florida arrested in Alabama

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted in Florida. According to officials with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Shane Patterson was arrested by deputies on Feb. 17, 2022. Patterson is a Fugitive From Justice in Polk County, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office. Officials said Patterson […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

