How preparation and a clutch shot clinched Battle girls basketball's first winning season

When Battle head girls basketball coach Dustyn Yung saw Nautica Washington's 3-point shot fly into the air against St. James, any number of things could have been on his mind.

When that shot hit true, his focus went straight into the next moment.

"To be honest with you, I don't know what was going on in my head," Yung said. "As soon as it goes it's ... what's next?"

What came next was a free throw by Washington to complete a wild four-point play, followed by one last defensive stop. By virtue of winning 51-50 on Tuesday night, Battle achieved its season-long goal of securing the first winning season in program history.

Battle holds a 13-9 record with two games remaining in the regular season and can set the single-season program wins record with one more victory.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Yung said of the winning season. "I'm just proud of how our kids executed and fought every single day."

Washington's shot will go down in team lore. The sophomore caught a pass with less than 10 seconds left and hit an off-balance 3 with a hand in her face with just 4.7 seconds left on the Spartans' home floor.

That play was something Battle prepared for in practice just days earlier on Saturday. Yung went through late-game situations with his team, specifically practicing being down three with eight seconds remaining, and was able to call on his team's preparation when it mattered most.

"That exact play we drew up in the game, I drew up in practice," Yung said. "It's just crazy we had the same scenario."

Washington went 8-for-8 from the foul line on the night and hit her final free throw for the one-point lead. Washington, a budding star, finished with 25 points.

Tuesday's win wasn't just a milestone night for the program. It was also an impressive victory over a 19-win team that exemplified how far the Spartans have come since the start of the season in November.

Yung preached throughout the season Battle would hang its hat on its defensive play, and it's been a work in progress.

The first four games of Yung's tenure started with a 1-3 record against some stiff competition. That included Battle's loss to Rock Bridge in December. His Spartans averaged 50 points per game and allowed 58 points per game.

That start pales in comparison to the last four games Battle has played, over which time the Spartans are 3-1 and have averaged 58 points per game while allowing just 47 points per game against another handful of quality opponents.

Yung said St. James tried to speed up the game against Battle and win the game by being quicker. The Spartans applied pressure in the first half, but Yung needed to switch tactics or risk tiring out his team.

The staff switched from a zone defense to man-to-man, which kept St. James off balance. That kind of switch is not successful without proper preparation.

The Spartans' preparation and experience is easier said than done, though — especially given the past two weeks for Battle.

The early-February snowstorm shuffled games around on the Spartans' schedule and canceled some altogether. Yung said his players' approach the past two weeks had them ready for any game at a moment's notice.

"They've handled every single day very business-like," Yung said. "They came in focused on the task at hand."

The task at hand now shifts to a challenging end to the regular season. Battle will take on Hickman and Kickapoo, two state-ranked teams, before playing in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament.

The district tournament could involve rematches with Rock Bridge and Hickman.

Yung said he's had members of the Battle community, including those he doesn't know personally, tell him how proud they are of how far the program has come. Some even stopped him before Tuesday's game.

Being able to achieve a lofty goal is not a luxury many first-year coaches can claim, but Yung's Spartans can claim that in Battle's record books.

"You can check that off the list for our program," Yung said.

