ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

How preparation and a clutch shot clinched Battle girls basketball's first winning season

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zf1s3_0eGNyNDT00

When Battle head girls basketball coach Dustyn Yung saw Nautica Washington's 3-point shot fly into the air against St. James, any number of things could have been on his mind.

When that shot hit true, his focus went straight into the next moment.

"To be honest with you, I don't know what was going on in my head," Yung said. "As soon as it goes it's ... what's next?"

What came next was a free throw by Washington to complete a wild four-point play, followed by one last defensive stop. By virtue of winning 51-50 on Tuesday night, Battle achieved its season-long goal of securing the first winning season in program history.

Battle holds a 13-9 record with two games remaining in the regular season and can set the single-season program wins record with one more victory.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Yung said of the winning season. "I'm just proud of how our kids executed and fought every single day."

Washington's shot will go down in team lore. The sophomore caught a pass with less than 10 seconds left and hit an off-balance 3 with a hand in her face with just 4.7 seconds left on the Spartans' home floor.

That play was something Battle prepared for in practice just days earlier on Saturday. Yung went through late-game situations with his team, specifically practicing being down three with eight seconds remaining, and was able to call on his team's preparation when it mattered most.

"That exact play we drew up in the game, I drew up in practice," Yung said. "It's just crazy we had the same scenario."

Washington went 8-for-8 from the foul line on the night and hit her final free throw for the one-point lead. Washington, a budding star, finished with 25 points.

Tuesday's win wasn't just a milestone night for the program. It was also an impressive victory over a 19-win team that exemplified how far the Spartans have come since the start of the season in November.

Yung preached throughout the season Battle would hang its hat on its defensive play, and it's been a work in progress.

The first four games of Yung's tenure started with a 1-3 record against some stiff competition. That included Battle's loss to Rock Bridge in December. His Spartans averaged 50 points per game and allowed 58 points per game.

That start pales in comparison to the last four games Battle has played, over which time the Spartans are 3-1 and have averaged 58 points per game while allowing just 47 points per game against another handful of quality opponents.

Yung said St. James tried to speed up the game against Battle and win the game by being quicker. The Spartans applied pressure in the first half, but Yung needed to switch tactics or risk tiring out his team.

The staff switched from a zone defense to man-to-man, which kept St. James off balance. That kind of switch is not successful without proper preparation.

The Spartans' preparation and experience is easier said than done, though — especially given the past two weeks for Battle.

The early-February snowstorm shuffled games around on the Spartans' schedule and canceled some altogether. Yung said his players' approach the past two weeks had them ready for any game at a moment's notice.

"They've handled every single day very business-like," Yung said. "They came in focused on the task at hand."

The task at hand now shifts to a challenging end to the regular season. Battle will take on Hickman and Kickapoo, two state-ranked teams, before playing in the Class 6 District 7 Tournament.

The district tournament could involve rematches with Rock Bridge and Hickman.

Yung said he's had members of the Battle community, including those he doesn't know personally, tell him how proud they are of how far the program has come. Some even stopped him before Tuesday's game.

Being able to achieve a lofty goal is not a luxury many first-year coaches can claim, but Yung's Spartans can claim that in Battle's record books.

"You can check that off the list for our program," Yung said.

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 435-414-3261.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Duren and Williams lead Tigers to ‘must win’ over Temple

MEMPHIS — Facing a must win against Temple, the Memphis Tigers used a big second half to run away from the Owls in a resume-saving win for their NCAA Tournament hopes, 78-64. Jalen Duren scored 9 of the Tigers first 13 points and 17 points in the first half on his way to matching his […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Roanoke Times

Alleghany girls defeat Floyd County, clinch program's first state berth

Alleghany High School did not have a 2020-21 girls basketball season because of COVID-19. The Mountaineers’ current season is going to last a while longer. Alleghany, with a cast of characters who last played basketball two years ago, qualified for the VHSL state tournament for the first time in school history with a 55-42 victory Wednesday night over Floyd County in a Region 2C semifinal at Roanoke College’s Bast Center.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
Bangor Daily News

UMaine women’s basketball can clinch top seed with win at Albany

Graduate student forward Maeve Carroll was baffled early this season when her University of Maine women’s basketball team was 3-3 in America East, with all three losses coming at home. But after reeling off nine consecutive wins, the Black Bears can clinch the top seed for the America East...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Missouri#3 Point Shot#The Winning Season#Zone Defense#Spartans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

668
Followers
748
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy