Dover Library to host direct publishing, notebook program

The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 8 days ago
The Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St., will host a program with author Liz Strauss at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 on Kindle direct publishing.

Strauss will discuss writing and publishing her first novel on Amazon and creating and selling planners, guided journals, and notebooks. She will share her personal experience and give tips on getting started in the KDP world. A book sale will be held after.

Strauss currently serves as the teen/outreach services manager at the Dover Public Library. She formats “Footnotes”, the library’s monthly newsletter, and she is in charge of the 3-D printer at the library. She is using Kindle Direct Publishing in order to create planners, journals and notebooks.

Strauss wrote and published her first novel, “Teen Psychic,” in 2021.

To register: doverlibrary.org/register.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

