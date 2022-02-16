Springfield Public Schools scales back superintendent's power to make pandemic-related decisions

The Springfield school board voted Tuesday to cancel an emergency resolution in place since March 2020 that gave the superintendent power to make quick decisions — and suspend policy without board deliberation, if necessary — to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 resolution was requested by former superintendent John Jungmann and signed by former board president Tim Rosenbury. Jungmann has since retired and Rosenbury did not run for another term.

Springfield was not alone in seeking the emergency resolution, which was unanimously approved by the board.

In the early days of the pandemic, boards across Missouri granted superintendents extra flexibility to respond quickly during the unprecedented and evolving situation.

There was no fanfare, and very little discussion, prior to the 6-0 vote Tuesday to cancel Springfield's emergency resolution. All board members were present at the meeting except Scott Crise.

However, in September, the question of curbing the superintendent's pandemic-related decision-making powers resulted in a contentious board meeting .

At that meeting, board member Maryam Mohammadkhani made a motion to cancel the resolution, seconded by board member Scott Crise, but the effort failed in a 4-2 vote.

More: In rare 4-3 split, Springfield school board rejects imposing temporary mask mandate

More: How Springfield school board candidates would have voted on a temporary COVID mask mandate

Board members Alina Lehnert, Denise Fredrick, Charles Taylor and Shurita Thomas-Tate voted to keep the measure in place then.

Mohammadkhani had notified the rest of the board of her plans to bring up the issue in an email prior to that meeting and Crise had responded to the email. In the meeting, board president Lehnert described the exchange as a violation of the Sunshine Law and longstanding board protocol.

"While the March 2020 Resolution was laid out as a symbolic vote, I think it’s time to move forward with a different symbolic vote," Mohammadkhani wrote in the email prior to the September meeting. "Ending the resolution would mean that this board rises to the challenge and works with the district to do better for our students."

For nearly two years, the superintendent — first Jungmann and then Grenita Lathan, who started in July 2021 — took the lead on pandemic-related decisions including the early mask mandate, the hybrid in-person and virtual learning schedule at the start of the 2020-21 year, and the return to five days of in-person learning each week.

The plans were presented to the board and members were encouraged to give input and ask questions. But they were rarely asked to vote until recently.

In late January, the board voted 4-3 to reject a temporary mask mandate . It was the first time the board had been asked to vote on masking since the start of the pandemic.

Lehnert said Tuesday that Lathan asked for the resolution to be canceled.

"Over the past two years, throughout the pandemic, the board has continued to demonstrate our support of the administration as they have navigated this journey," she said.

Thomas-Tate clarified that even without the resolution, the superintendent was still in charge of making the "day-to-day decisions about how the district will respond."

The original, one-page resolution included the following commitments by the board:

To meet multiple times a week, if necessary, so essential decisions that require board approval can be made.

To support the superintendent's decisions for the district without deliberation and precedent.

To direct all questions and concerns about district decisions to the superintendent so they can be answered.

Board members direct community members to official district communication channels for updates related to the pandemic.

The superintendent can suspend district policy if it impedes a necessary action related to the emergency. The power can be granted by the board president and vice president, who must then inform the rest of the board.

Claudette Riley is the education reporter for the News-Leader. Email news tips to criley@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield Public Schools scales back superintendent's power to make pandemic-related decisions