ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham girl, 15, hospitalized after she was hit by car on Summer Street

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmwUy_0eGNyKZI00

FRAMINGHAM — A 15-year-old girl, crossing Summer Street Wednesday morning to get on a school bus, was struck and injured by an oncoming car, authorities said.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to metrowestdailynews.com today for $1 for 6 months

The girl was taken by medical rescue helicopter to Boston Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said.

The car's driver, a 25-year-old Framingham man, was cited for failing to stop for a school bus and having an obstructed windshield. The car had excessive frost on its window, the lieutenant said.

The girl was crossing Summer Street about 7 a.m. for a bus that had stopped to pick her up. The bus had its stop sign out, but the car did not stop.

The seriousness of her injuries are not known.

“It’s a juvenile, so they’re taking every precaution,” Mickens said.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham girl, 15, hospitalized after she was hit by car on Summer Street

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

KYIV/MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia's political and economic isolation deepened on Monday as its forces met stiff resistance in Ukraine's capital and other cities in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Metrowest Daily News
Fox News

Japan to join US, European allies in blocking key Russian banks from SWIFT

Japan has decided to join the United States and European allies in removing selected Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial messaging system, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday. Japan will also freeze assets of President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials, while sending $100 million in emergency...
WORLD
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

985
Followers
570
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy