Muskingum County, OH

Muskingum County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 48% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
Times Recorder
 8 days ago
Some 48% of people living in Muskingum County are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 14, according to data from Ohio Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Ohio reported 2,633,648 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.80% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Ohio as of Feb. 14 are Delaware County (78%), Union County (65%), Warren County (64%), Franklin County (64%) and Lake County (64%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Muskingum County as of Feb. 14:

How many people in Muskingum County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 51% of people in Muskingum County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 43,525 people
  • 48% of people in Muskingum County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 40,959 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Ohio have been vaccinated so far?

  • 63% of people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 7,321,633 people
  • 58% of people in Ohio are fully vaccinated, for a total of 6,695,713 people

Times Recorder

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

