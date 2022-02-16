The hybrid shift is 'moving at hyper speed,' especially for high-paying roles

New construction continues to sell at a premium to resale homes, but there's now a record share of new homes on the market relative to existing houses. Seattle-based Redfin Corp. (NASDQ: RDFN) found the share of newly built single-family homes on the market hit a new high at the end of 2021, bolstered in part by homebuilders trying to keep up with demand for housing across the U.S.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO