The hybrid shift is 'moving at hyper speed,' especially for high-paying roles

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) has given its employees a month and a half to prepare for a return to in-person work and will fully open its offices at the end of February for the first time in almost two years. The company wrote in a blog post Monday that Washington...
Employees gave their company mixed grades when it comes to their handling of the Covid-19 crisis — and few trust their bosses to handle pandemic-related challenges — according to a new survey. Only about 29% of U.S. workers say their organization has trusted leaders and managers to navigate...
New construction continues to sell at a premium to resale homes, but there's now a record share of new homes on the market relative to existing houses. Seattle-based Redfin Corp. (NASDQ: RDFN) found the share of newly built single-family homes on the market hit a new high at the end of 2021, bolstered in part by homebuilders trying to keep up with demand for housing across the U.S.
COVID-19 has demonstrated many jobs can be done remotely, so many Americans are hitting the road. As part of this trend, Extra Space Storage put together a list of 10 cities financially committed to bringing in new residents.
Truckstop.com, an independent freight marketplace, has named Chief Operating Officer Kendra Tucker to take over as CEO effective April 1 when her successor retires. Paris Cole has led the Boise, Idaho-based company for nine years. He will he remain a member of the company's board. Tucker joined Truckstop.com as chief...
Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has asked North Carolina regulators to approve a $600,000 pilot to test a program that would enable its utilities to manage the charging of customer electric vehicles for a flat monthly fee. Duke plans to work with BMW of North America, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:...
When did you ever think “hybrid” would be used to describe a work environment? Our language is changing to meet the times and our behaviors are adapting as well. But our values, as Geren Rayood of Edelman emphasizes, stay the same. Trust in Transformation by Geren Raywood, Executive...
Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.
“A single producer or manufacturer would find it impossible to be at every grocer, club, and retailer on every island, every day. HFA’s platform creates this ability for all of our customers,” said Hawaii Foodservice Alliance CEO Chad Buck.
A Colorado company developing a rare domestic mine and processing plant for key electric battery ingredients is changing top executives as the project starts construction. Christopher Jones, president and CEO of Westwater Resources, is retiring Feb. 25 and leaving the Colorado-based company’s board, the company announced. The company’s board...
The Austin-based hospital system has announced plans to invest $953 million across multiple facilities — the single-largest one-time capital investment since St. David's was founded in 1996. CEO David Huffstutler says the expansion will help increase hospital capacity and expand care for the fast-growing region.
The first retail tenant has been revealed for a high-profile project by one of Charlotte's biggest developers. Also: A major corporate player in the region is eyeing new headquarters space, local businesses react to the lifting of the county's mask mandate and a grocer debuts its new store concept here.
This event will bring together over 30 of our regions most influential business women for small group mentoring sessions. The employee appreciation event of the year! Join the Pittsburgh Business Times on March 2, 2022 as we honor the 2021 Best Places to Work in Western PA. March 7. The...
What’s your career highlight so far? Having the opportunity to work on Go Build Alabama as associate director with Markstein. The effort kick-started the agency’s workforce development practice and has led to partnerships with several other great organizations. What’s the biggest challenge facing your industry in the long...
Athersys Inc., the Cleveland biotechnology company, has awarded a stock option for 10 million shares to its new chief executive as an "inducement grant." Companies often use inducement grants to hire top executives when they lack enough shares in their equity reserves to accommodate large grants, according to professional services firm Aon.
One of Tampa's leading accounting firms is merging with Missouri-based BKD, resulting in a combined venture with $1.4 billion in annual revenue. BKD CPAs & Advisors and North Carolina-based Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG) said the merger will result in a “top 10, national professional services firm, setting the stage for a national growth strategy.” Terms of the transaction were not released.
While the fifth annual Synapse Summit brought its signature innovation-focused content to Amalie Arena on Feb. 17, its standout speakers covered a slew of topics. We gathered up the takeaways from each of the three keynote speakers below. Manny Medina, founder and managing partner of Medina Capital, eMerge Americas conference.
“It’s all about that quality, made-from-scratch food,” says Jamie Walton with SquareOne Holding. That hospitality group is bringing restaurant State of Confusion to lower South End. Cuisine is influenced by Latin America, New Orleans and South Carolina's Lowcountry.
Comments / 0