Economy

The hybrid shift is 'moving at hyper speed,' especially for high-paying roles

By Andy Medici
bizjournals
 4 days ago

bizjournals

Microsoft to fully reopen offices soon in move toward hybrid work

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) has given its employees a month and a half to prepare for a return to in-person work and will fully open its offices at the end of February for the first time in almost two years. The company wrote in a blog post Monday that Washington...
REDMOND, WA
bizjournals

New homes continue to sell at a premium but occupy growing share of what's on the market

New construction continues to sell at a premium to resale homes, but there's now a record share of new homes on the market relative to existing houses. Seattle-based Redfin Corp. (NASDQ: RDFN) found the share of newly built single-family homes on the market hit a new high at the end of 2021, bolstered in part by homebuilders trying to keep up with demand for housing across the U.S.
SEATTLE, WA
Telegraph

These 10 cities will pay you to move

COVID-19 has demonstrated many jobs can be done remotely, so many Americans are hitting the road. As part of this trend, Extra Space Storage put together a list of 10 cities financially committed to bringing in new residents.
ECONOMY
#Hyper
bizjournals

Trucking industry executive promoted to CEO

Truckstop.com, an independent freight marketplace, has named Chief Operating Officer Kendra Tucker to take over as CEO effective April 1 when her successor retires. Paris Cole has led the Boise, Idaho-based company for nine years. He will he remain a member of the company's board. Tucker joined Truckstop.com as chief...
BOISE, ID
bizjournals

Duke Energy proposes 'cutting edge' electric vehicle pilot program

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has asked North Carolina regulators to approve a $600,000 pilot to test a program that would enable its utilities to manage the charging of customer electric vehicles for a flat monthly fee. Duke plans to work with BMW of North America, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Arconic reports net loss for 2021, cites inflation

This event will bring together over 30 of our regions most influential business women for small group mentoring sessions. The employee appreciation event of the year! Join the Pittsburgh Business Times on March 2, 2022 as we honor the 2021 Best Places to Work in Western PA. March 7. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bizjournals

2021 BBJ NextGenBHM Workforce and Education: Alan Alexander, Column Five

What’s your career highlight so far? Having the opportunity to work on Go Build Alabama as associate director with Markstein. The effort kick-started the agency’s workforce development practice and has led to partnerships with several other great organizations. What’s the biggest challenge facing your industry in the long...
ALABAMA STATE
bizjournals

Athersys CEO Daniel Camardo's stock option grant worth $8.6 million

Athersys Inc., the Cleveland biotechnology company, has awarded a stock option for 10 million shares to its new chief executive as an "inducement grant." Companies often use inducement grants to hire top executives when they lack enough shares in their equity reserves to accommodate large grants, according to professional services firm Aon.
CLEVELAND, OH
bizjournals

One of Tampa's top accounting firms strikes a merger deal to create a $1.4B giant

One of Tampa's leading accounting firms is merging with Missouri-based BKD, resulting in a combined venture with $1.4 billion in annual revenue. BKD CPAs & Advisors and North Carolina-based Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG) said the merger will result in a “top 10, national professional services firm, setting the stage for a national growth strategy.” Terms of the transaction were not released.
TAMPA, FL

