Lawrence County to consider housing federal inmates at county jail

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 8 days ago
NEW CASTLE — Members of the county's prison board will look into whether certain federal inmates can be housed at the Lawrence County Jail.

Interim Warden Michael Mahlmeister said the federal government would pay almost $98 a day, per inmate, the county would house at the jail.

He said they would be individuals who are pre-trial and not sentenced.

Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said the federal system for inmates works differently than for state and local.

He said, for the most part, individuals who are awaiting federal cases are not placed in incarceration, unless they violate federal parole, or are deemed too dangerous to be in the public, as compared to state and local cases where bonds are placed by judges.

Mahlmeister said they would have the space to house up to 63 federal inmates.

He said it would be up to the county to pick up and transport these inmates, but said the inmates would come from the Western District of Pennsylvania, which usually is in Pittsburgh, and as far as Erie.

Mahlmeister also noted the jail has resumed in-person visitation and volunteer work, and now has a full complement of full-time officers, with at least one sergeant on each shift.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

