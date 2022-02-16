The Amarillo Fire Department has received new gear with the help of the city of Amarillo.

According to a news release, the purchase and delivery of 100 sets of new firefighter protective gear were made possible through the city of Amarillo leadership's support.

Protection from the fireground and the long-term health and safety for firefighters are top reasons the Amarillo Fire Department is delighted to have the gear, the release says.

"We are elated to have this new personal protective equipment for our firefighters," said Fire Chief Jason Mays. "Having a second set of turnout gear is essential to the safety of our members, from a cancer-avoidance outlook, and should go a long way to ensure their long-term health."

City officials recently approved the department's procurement of 100 new sets of Lion V-Force turnout gear, with added RedZone protection, according to the release. This acquisition will replace old gear, with the rest going toward an initiative to assign a second protective gear set for each AFD firefighter.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) requires firefighter protective gear be replaced every 10 years, regardless of condition. In addition, the NFPA has revised standards advising the assignment of a second set of gear to firefighters, due to the number of carcinogens firefighters are exposed to during and after a fire.

Having a backup set of gear makes it more practical for AFD personnel to clean and maintain the essential protective equipment while on duty, rather than wearing contaminated gear until the work shift is concluded.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: AFD receives 100 sets of turnout gear through city of Amarillo support