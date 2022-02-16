ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VW CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Herbert Diess expects the car industry to see widespread autonomous driving within 25 years, the manager said on Wednesday in a question-and-answer session on the social media platform Reddit.

Diess also said Volkswagen was pursuing further partnerships to increase its self-sufficiency in software and adding such features as brand-specific voice assistants to its cars.

He added VW was working on an I.D. Space Vizzion sedan and a SUV variant for the North American market as well as new ideas for its I.D. 3 Cabriolet.

When asked if Volkswagen would make an electric pickup like Ford's (F.N) F150 Lighting, he said this is a "good idea".

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

Reuters

UK set to reject Canada's hormone beef demands in trade talks setback -The Telegraph

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The UK is set to reject Canadian hormone-treated beef in trade talks, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/33AvnMx) Maintaining the UK's high food safety and animal welfare standards is a "red line" in all trade negotiations with the UK and that all food and drink products coming into the UK must comply with the country's import requirements, a spokesperson for UK's Department for International Trade said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Telecom Italia dismisses press report on new plan's targets

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy's former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) on Sunday dismissed as "unfounded and harmful for the group" a newspaper report concerning financial targets in a plan new Chief Executive Pietro Labriola is working on. A report in daily Il Messaggero said Labriola would set very...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

