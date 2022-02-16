VW CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Herbert Diess expects the car industry to see widespread autonomous driving within 25 years, the manager said on Wednesday in a question-and-answer session on the social media platform Reddit.

Diess also said Volkswagen was pursuing further partnerships to increase its self-sufficiency in software and adding such features as brand-specific voice assistants to its cars.

He added VW was working on an I.D. Space Vizzion sedan and a SUV variant for the North American market as well as new ideas for its I.D. 3 Cabriolet.

When asked if Volkswagen would make an electric pickup like Ford's (F.N) F150 Lighting, he said this is a "good idea".

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee and Jan Schwartz; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.