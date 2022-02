British comic book artist Ian Kennedy, best known for his work on magazines like 2000 AD, has passed away. He was 89 years old. The news comes via the official 200 AD website, which had a remembrance of Kennedy, whose other work includes the 1980s relaunch of Dan Dare. Born in Dundee in 1932, Kennedy was began work as a trainee illustrator at DC Thomson & Co, where his first job was inking the black boxes of the crossword of the Sunday Post. He began freelancing with Amalgamated Press (later IPC) in 1954, working on titles like Hotspur, Adventure, Rover, Bunty, Judy, Wizard, Thriller Picture Library, and Air Ace. He went into semi-retirement in 1997, but has continued to do occasional covers.

