While the Premier League title race is out of Liverpool's hands, they'll want to win out and hope that City drops a few more points to make things interesting down the stretch. Norwich has improved under Dean Smith and are only four points below the relegation line but a loss of Adam Idah due to a knee injury will be quite the blow. Liverpool will likely be without Diogo Jota who has an ankle injury but could be OK for the EFL Cup final versus Chelsea.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO