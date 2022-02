Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have launched Mercedes’ new car for the 2022 Formula 1 season just a day after it was confirmed Michael Masi would be replaced as race director following the controversy that marred the climax of 2021. Masi has paid the price for his decision making at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Hamilton speaking for the first time on the events in December which cost him an eighth world title. “I never ever said I was going to stop,” he said on Friday. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO