6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
 4 days ago
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A 6.2-magitude earthquake early Wednesday rocked Guatemala, causing at least one death and landslides in the Central American country.

The earthquake epicenter was just south-southeast of Nueva Concepcion at a depth of nearly 52 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The website Volcano Discovery said that, based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. The site said the tremor might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking likely also occurred in Pueblo Nuevo, 16 miles from the epicenter, along with Mazatenango, some 25 miles away, Nuevo San Carlos, San Pablo Jocopilas and Chicacao, all about 30 miles away.

Power outages were reported in Mixco, Chimaltenango and sectors of Xela, according to the publication Prensa Libre.

One man died in Mixco due to cardiorespiratory arrest, while the quake caused structural damage to the 100th Volunteer Fire Company of San Cristóbal.

Volunteer Firefighters reported a landslide on the route between Antigua Guatemala and the capital Guatemala City, just one of the locations where small landslides were observed.

UPI News

