Britain will open COVID-19 vaccination to children ages 5 to 11 in April

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- All children ages of 5 to 11 in Britain will soon have access to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) had

"The NHS (National Health Service) will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April so parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus," said Sajid Javid, the United Kingdom's health secretary.

U.K. regulators first approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December for those ages 5 to 11 but the rollout has been slow.

"We have carefully considered all the available data and reached the decision that there is robust evidence to support a positive benefit-risk for children in this age group," Dr. June Raine, chief executive of Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said at the time.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October authorized the emergency use of its vaccine for children in the same age group.