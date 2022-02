The competition watchdog has accepted proposed changes made by Google to the way it uses customer data.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the search engine has now signed up to legally binding rules to avoid growing its market dominance even further in online advertising.Regulators will have an oversight position to ensure Google’s Privacy Sandbox plan avoids squeezing competition when removing third-party cookies on its Chrome browser.The commitments, which run for six years, include the CMA and Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) working with Google during the development and testing of the new Sandbox proposals.Regulators said they want to ensure the...

