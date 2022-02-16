ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Jury of 12 sides with CoxHealth and CEO Steve Edwards in ‘COVID’ social media flap lawsuit

 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. ( News-Leader ) — After just 40 minutes of deliberation following a three-day trial, all 12 members of a Greene County jury found in favor of CoxHealth and its CEO on Wednesday, in a lawsuit over an August 2020 social media flap that was filed by Ozark real estate agent and single parent Samantha Cherry.

The trial began Monday and stretched over at least nine hours Tuesday before wrapping up before lunchtime Wednesday.

At issue: Cherry was dissatisfied when Cox required a promo code, “COVID,” to access free online telemedicine visits in summer 2020. She posted to Facebook to “vent” about her experience attempting to get care for her son’s ear pain, leading Cox officials including CEO Steve Edwards to make their own Facebook and Twitter posts commenting on Cherry’s

Edwards declined to comment on the verdict in the courtroom, referring the News-Leader to a written statement issued about an hour after the judge read the jury’s decision.

“We are pleased the jury reached a unanimous verdict in our favor and are grateful to have this matter resolved,” Cox officials said in a written statement provided to the News-Leader by spokesperson Randy Berger. “Our intent throughout the pandemic has been to tell the truth and correct any misinformation. From the beginning, we have strongly believed that this case lacked merit. We placed our confidence and trust in the judicial system, and we are thankful to have this matter behind us.”

You can find the full article by the Springfield News-Leader on its website.

