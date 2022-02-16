Answering your snowstorm questions with Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . Conditions will start dry across most of the Front Range. Snow will arrive in the mountains and northern Front Range foothills first.
The Pinpoint Weather Team said the bulk of the snow will fall in Denver between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.Snowfall forecast: Messy commute ahead
The Pinpoint Weather team is working to keep you up to date with the latest timing throughout the day on FOX31.
Meteorologist Jessica Lebel is forecasting the storm’s impact on metro Denver and answering your snow questions on FOX31 NOW.Snowfall forecast: How much you’ll see Wednesday
