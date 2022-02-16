ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Answering your snowstorm questions with Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aesA6_0eGNuAJW00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Wednesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day . Conditions will start dry across most of the Front Range. Snow will arrive in the mountains and northern Front Range foothills first.

The Pinpoint Weather Team said the bulk of the snow will fall in Denver between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Snowfall forecast: Messy commute ahead

The Pinpoint Weather team is working to keep you up to date with the latest timing throughout the day on FOX31.

Meteorologist Jessica Lebel is forecasting the storm’s impact on metro Denver and answering your snow questions on FOX31 NOW.

Snowfall forecast: How much you’ll see Wednesday

You can watch the stream on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Meteorologist#Pinpoint Weather#Kdvr#The Pinpoint Weather Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy