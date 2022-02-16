ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic brilliantly trolled by Ryanair over confusing anti-vax statement in which he claims he is NOT against jab

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPrAU_0eGNta6V00

RYANAIR have trolled Novak Djokovic after his latest comments regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

The men’s World No.1 was deported from Australia last month after a huge row regarding his medical exemption to play in the Aussie open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOikv_0eGNta6V00
Novak Djokovic has been brutally trolled by RyanAir Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47a6fy_0eGNta6V00
The star is willing to miss Wimbledon over his ‘principles’ Credit: PA

He spoke this week to the BBC as he broke his silence over the incident and said he is ‘keeping his mind open’ about the vaccine but stated he would be prepared to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon over his ‘principles’.

Djokovic was adamant he is not an anti-vaxxer but supports the ‘freedom to choose’ what goes into his body.

The Beeb tweeted the interview, which was quickly quote-tweeted by Ryanair.

And the budget airline responded: “We're not an airline but we do fly planes.”

BBC’s original tweet paraphrased a section of Djokovic’s interview that said: “I’m not anti-vax but I will sacrifice trophies if told to get the jab.”

Over 50,000 people had liked Ryanair’s tweet by the time of writing.

Djokovic had said in the interview: “I understand and support fully the freedom to choose whether you want to get vaccinated or not.

“I have not spoken about this before and I have not disclosed my medical record and my vaccination status because I had the right to keep that private and discreet.

“But as I see, there is a lot of wrong conclusions and assumptions out there and I think it’s important to speak up about that and justify certain things.

“I was never against vaccination. I understand globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing an end soon hopefully to this virus.

“And vaccination was probably the biggest effort that was made, probably half of the planet was vaccinated. And I fully respect that.

“But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body. For me, that is essential.

“It is really the principle of understanding what is right and what is wrong for you, and me as an elite professional athlete, I have always carefully reviewed, assessed everything that comes in, from supplements, food, the water that I drink, sports drinks, anything that comes into my body as fuel.

“Based on all the information I got, I decided not to take the vaccine as of today.

“The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.”

