Lee County, FL

LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDER

By Admin
 4 days ago
This morning, Victor Colon Jr., was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to life in prison as a Prison Release Reoffender for Second Degree Murder and Shooting into an Occupied...

Did you know?

Here we go again! Did you know another Florida teacher has been arrested for inappropriate behavior with a student?. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported that Carlos Aguirre Rendon is charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering in an investigation of his conduct with a 15-year-old student. Aquirre...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Time to fire Sheriff Marceno

Deputy fired for falsifying reports. Sheriff Marceno falsified his sworn application to Collier County Sheriff’s office, then again falsified his sworn application to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. Former Lee Sheriff asks Ron DeSantis to investigate Carmine Marceno’s credentials. Former Sheriff Rodney Shoap sent a letter last...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Hoarder given six citations for the unsanitary conditions and one for improper disposal of a dead animal

A Lehigh Acres woman was given seven citations after multiple cats were found on her property in poor condition alongside the skeletal remains of a cat, authorities said. Animal service officers were checking on the home of Georgia Hammell as a follow-up to check conditions since around 20 cats were removed from her property in 2015, according to Lee County Domestic Animal Services (LCDAS).
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Burglar caught on camera at Riverdale High School

Lee County Deputies are looking for an unidentified suspect who was caught on camera during a burglary at Riverdale High School in Lee County on Feb. 4. Anyone who recognizes them can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-780-8477 and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Excessive force lawsuit filed by Lehigh Acres man

A Lehigh Acres man is suing two Fort Myers police officers for excessive force and unlawful detainment will get his day in court on Tuesday. Holley Jones claims the two Fort Myers police officers had no reason or justification for shooting him with a taser. He argues that the officer’s body camera video helps make his case.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Fort Myers man arrested for random attacks in Lehigh Acres

A man was arrested on Saturday afternoon following two random attacks in Lehigh Acres this month. SWFL Crime Stoppers says the suspect has been identified as Carlton Gary, 44. Authorities say Gary is suspected of a battery on a 40-year-old woman at a Dollar Tree store on Lee Boulevard on Jan. 13. Deputies say he randomly struck the victim inside the store without any provocation then walked out.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
