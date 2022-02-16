LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDER
This morning, Victor Colon Jr., was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to life in prison as a Prison Release Reoffender for Second Degree Murder and Shooting into an Occupied...thelehighacresgazette.com
This morning, Victor Colon Jr., was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to life in prison as a Prison Release Reoffender for Second Degree Murder and Shooting into an Occupied...thelehighacresgazette.com
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 1