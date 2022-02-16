ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha lifts mask mandate and hospitals easing restrictions

North Platte Post
 4 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus cases and hospitalizations have improved enough in Nebraska that Omaha is eliminating its mask mandate Wednesday...

Additional funding urged for UNMC research into pancreatic cancer

LINCOLN — The list of Nebraskans claimed by pancreatic cancer is a long one, a state legislative committee was told Thursday. Former Creighton University President John Schlegel, former University of Nebraska Regent Bob Whitehouse and even baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson are among the widely-known victims of the rare but deadly cancer.
Groene scrutinized after photos of female aide found

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator called for a criminal investigation after one of her colleagues said he would resign after admitting that he took photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge. Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha sent a letter urging the state...
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Federal inspectors say they found more than 1,000 rodents inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility last month. Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces and dead birds.
Nebraska eyes pandemic money to ease housing shortage

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The push to build affordable new homes in Nebraska and ease the state’s chronic housing shortage could get a big boost this year. Housing advocates and realtors implored state lawmakers Tuesday to spend some of Nebraska’s $1.04 billion in federal pandemic assistance on affordable housing.
Scottsbluff man sentenced to 10 years on meth charges

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Dillon Morgan, 24, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief United States Chief District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Morgan to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
