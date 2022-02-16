ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

North Memphis shooting sends two to the hospital

By Stuart Rucker
 4 days ago

UPDATE : Police have said another man was shot at this location and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police arrived at the 2000 block of Stovall and found the victim in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

MPD said no suspect information is available at this time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip online.

