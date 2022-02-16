ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska lawmakers kick off debate on income tax bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are squaring off on a bill that would lower the state’s top income tax rates, an idea backed by conservatives and business...

