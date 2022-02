One of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history could be coming out of retirement for their first match in nearly 20 years. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on Monday night that WWE is discussing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens as a possible match for WrestleMania 38 in April. If the 57-year-old Austin were to wrestle at the show, it would be his first match since facing The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO