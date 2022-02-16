Encoding and escaping untrusted data to prevent injection attacks

David Mahdi, CSO at Sectigo, discusses the need to rethink access to data, in the wake of the recent ransomware attack on KP Snacks. In cyber security, there is an outdated belief that the ransomware problem is about malware. As ransomware continues its meteoric rise, enterprises keep funnelling resources into email security and antivirus tools. While these are good best practices, and investments must continue, we’re simply riding the merry-go-round. The unfortunate, latest attack against KP Snacks shows how the ‘cookie crumbles’ with this flawed approach. Security leaders and their organisations need to re-frame the problem. Bad actors want access to your data, so they can steal and encrypt it. As such, ransomware, is fundamentally a data security and access problem.

