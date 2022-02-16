ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encoding and escaping untrusted data to prevent injection attacks

By Jason White
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is part five of GitHub Security Lab’s series on the OWASP Top 10 Proactive Controls, where we provide practical guidance for OSS developers and maintainers on improving your security posture. A vast majority of injection attacks come from what we would term tampered data: unexpected data or...

Comments / 0

