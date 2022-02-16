Paramount shares slump as investments to beef up streaming spook investors

Paramount Plus will be the exclusive streaming home for all Paramount Pictures movies beginning in 2024. The announcement, which was made at ViacomCBS’s investor day on Tuesday, is a sign of how much the media giant is investing in its streaming service. It means that the company will forgo lucrative and profitable short-term licensing revenue in order to grow its library of content and with it, build its subscriber base. In another signal of the importance of Paramount Plus to the future of the company, ViacomCBS is being rebranded as Paramount as of Wednesday.

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO