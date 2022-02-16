ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Paramount shares slump as investments to beef up streaming spook investors

By Eva Mathews, Tiyashi Datta
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Shares of ViacomCBS Inc, rebranded as Paramount Global, plunged 21% on Wednesday to their lowest in over a year, after the media company’s earnings miss and its move to ramp up investments in streaming raised questions over its ability to stay profitable. The company was...

www.metro.us

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Roku Stock Chart: Will Streaming Major Rally or Slump on Earnings Report?

Investors don’t need much more evidence than they've already got that we're in a bear market in growth stocks. And Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report shares have been caught up in the pressure. The streaming-equipment major's shares are currently down about 70% from their record...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Shake Shack slumps after revenue guidance rattles investors

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) plummeted after the restaurant operator's guidance update overshadowed strong Q4 results. Total revenue in Q4 increased 29.0% to $203.3M. Same-Shack sales were up 20.8% compared to the 24.8% gain in Q3 of 2021. SHAK's operating loss was $6.5M, which marked an improvement compared to the operating loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Laredo Morning Times

Paramount Stock Slides on Stepped-Up Streaming Plans, Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paramount, the new corporate name of ViacomCBS, took a dive after the media conglomerate told Wall Street that it was more aggressively equipping itself for battle in the streaming wars. The stock tumbled more than 20% in early trading Wednesday, coming a day after Paramount’s 2022 investor day...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Spook#Beef#Investors#Investment#Reuters#Viacomcbs Inc#Paramount Global#Paramount#Showtime#Moffettnathanson#Ebita#Fcf#Bofa
Reuters

ViacomCBS changes name to Paramount to boost streaming future

NEW YORK (Reuters) -ViacomCBS Inc missed Wall Street profit forecasts on Tuesday as the company announced it will change its name to Paramount and unveiled a broad range of new programming in the battle for viewers in the crowded streaming market. Shares of the media conglomerate that owns CBS, Showtime,...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

Paramount Expects to Spend $6 Billion-Plus on Streaming Content in 2024

Paramount Global (formerly known as ViacomCBS) expects to increase direct-to-consumer content spending to more than $6 billion in 2024, the company revealed on Tuesday during its Q4 earnings and streaming investor day presentation. This is a jump from its previous guidance, which was that Paramount expected streaming content spend to...
NFL
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock slumps as margin concerns weigh on investors' minds

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares slumped in early trading on Thursday after the semiconductor company posted fourth-quarter earnings and gave first-quarter guidance that handily beat expectations, but concerns about gross margins may keep a lid on shares. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya reiterated his buy rating and $375 price target, noting...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Palantir plunges after earnings, outlook spook investors

Palantir Technologies Inc. shares fell 13%, the most in almost a year, after the data software company reported financial results that illustrated a continued lack of net profit. The stock fell 13% in intraday trading Thursday. Palantir shares have lost about half their value over the past 12 months. "We...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Metro International

Energy stocks, Ukraine tensions drive Toronto index lower

(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index inched lower on Friday as energy stocks tracked weaker crude prices, while investors remained cautious on developments around the Russia-Ukraine standoff. At 9:52 a.m. ET (14:52 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.28 points, or 0.1%, at 21,162.41....
BUSINESS
Metro International

Shopify forecasts slowing revenue growth, shares fall

(Reuters) -Canada’s Shopify Inc on Wednesday forecast a slowing pace in first-half revenue growth, indicating the e-commerce boom seen during the pandemic is cooling as retailers shift their focus back to brick-and-mortar stores from online. U.S.-listed shares of the company were down about 6% in trading before the bell.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Verge

ViacomCBS rebrands to Paramount in focus on streaming

ViacomCBS is getting a new name: Paramount. The media behemoth — which was created through the merger of CBS and Viacom in 2019 — said the rebrand is meant to focus on the company’s goal of becoming a major player in streaming. It is also, plainly, just a better name.
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Paramount Plus Will Be Exclusive Streaming Home for Paramount Movies By 2024

Paramount Plus will be the exclusive streaming home for all Paramount Pictures movies beginning in 2024. The announcement, which was made at ViacomCBS’s investor day on Tuesday, is a sign of how much the media giant is investing in its streaming service. It means that the company will forgo lucrative and profitable short-term licensing revenue in order to grow its library of content and with it, build its subscriber base. In another signal of the importance of Paramount Plus to the future of the company, ViacomCBS is being rebranded as Paramount as of Wednesday.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Metro International

StanChart full-year profit doubles, to begin $750 million share buyback

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -Standard Chartered on Thursday reported a doubling in full year pre-tax profit, although below analysts’ forecasts, as the emerging markets-focused lender benefited from a recovery in pandemic-hit markets. Statutory pre-tax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, surged to $3.3 billion in 2021 from $1.6 billion in 2020. That compared with the $3.8 billion average estimate of 16 analysts, as compiled by the lender.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs on Thursday upgraded its key profitability target and set new goals for its asset management, transaction banking and consumer businesses as it laid out its strategy for the next three years. Wall Street’s premier investment bank is reshaping itself after a turbulent decade during which...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Hits 32.8M Subscribers As ViacomCBS Streaming Ad Revenue Rises

Paramount+, which will soon hit its one-year anniversary, has hit 32.8 million subscribers, ViacomCBS revealed on Tuesday as part of its quarterly earnings. The company, which also announced a name rebrand from ViacomCBS to just “Paramount” on Tuesday, added 9.4 million subscribers in the fourth quarter for a total of 54 million total subscribers to offerings that also include Showtime OTT.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount+ to Stream All Sister Studio Movies Beginning in 2024'A Quiet Place Part III' Arriving in 2025Paramount+ to Launch in France With Canal+ Partnership According to the company’s earnings announcement, Paramount+ subscriptions were driven by films and TV...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Metro International

Russia’s Yandex eyes $6.5 billion revenue in 2022, sharp e-commerce growth

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian internet giant Yandex on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in adjusted annual net profit, but said total revenue could surge this year to around $6.5 billion, driven in part by high turnover growth in e-commerce. Yandex’s core advertising business, which accounted for 47% of total revenue in...
MARKETS
Metro International

Apologetic CEO says Allianz to cut bonuses after trading debacle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Allianz announced on Friday big bonus cuts for its CEO and board, and a settlement with a “vast majority” of investors, as it braces for the outcome of U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm. The collapse of a $15 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Vulture

Paramount Is Finally Getting Serious About the Streaming Future

This story also ran in Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter about the streaming industry. Head to vulture.com/buffering and subscribe today!. Paramount+ hits its one-year anniversary in 15 days, and the streamer marked the occasion this week by revealing some surprisingly strong subscriber stats. The service, which until March 4 of last year was known as CBS All Access, said it now has 32.8 million global customers, including 7.3 million who signed up during the last three months of 2021. While still puny compared to the likes of Netflix and HBO Max, it’s well ahead of the fewer than 10 million paying customers for rival Peacock. And it’s apparently strong enough that on Tuesday, P+’s parent company announced it was changing its name from ViacomCBS to Paramount — a nod to the company’s legendary film studio but, even more importantly, its streaming future.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy