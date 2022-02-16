Police search for suspect in $900 theft at Barnes and Nobles in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect investigators say stole $900 worth of products at Barnes and Nobels in Wilkes-Barre Township.Scranton PD looking for theft suspect
According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the suspect pictured hid $900 of merchandise in his possession and fled the store without paying
Anyone with information on the theft or identity of the suspect can email: phillips@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us , text the number 570-760-0215 or call 570-606-4791.
