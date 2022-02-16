ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

Police search for suspect in $900 theft at Barnes and Nobles in Wilkes-Barre

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect investigators say stole $900 worth of products at Barnes and Nobels in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Scranton PD looking for theft suspect

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the suspect pictured hid $900 of merchandise in his possession and fled the store without paying

Anyone with information on the theft or identity of the suspect can email: phillips@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us , text the number 570-760-0215 or call 570-606-4791.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

