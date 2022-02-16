Invitae Garners CE-IVD Mark for Two Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Tests

Two decades ago, the sequence of the first human genome was published. Since then, advances in genome technologies have resulted in whole-genome sequencing and microarray-based genotyping of millions of human genomes. However, genetic and genomic studies are predominantly based on populations of European ancestry. As a result, the potential benefits of genomic research-including better understanding of disease etiology, early detection and diagnosis, rational drug design and improved clinical care-may elude the many underrepresented populations. Here, we describe factors that have contributed to the imbalance in representation of different populations and, leveraging our experiences in setting up genomic studies in diverse global populations, we propose a roadmap to enhancing inclusion and ensuring equal health benefits of genomics advances. Our Perspective highlights the importance of sincere, concerted global efforts toward genomic equity to ensure the benefits of genomic medicine are accessible to all.

