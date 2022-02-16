ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Dungeons & Dragons Announces Delay for European Release of New Critical Role Book

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizards of the Coast has announced that their next Dungeons & Dragons book will be delayed in Europe. Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep will now be released on April 5, 2022 in Europe due to shipping delays. The book will still be released in the rest of the world on...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

When Is My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Going to Release Its DVD?

My Hero Academia fans have their eyes on season six later this year. The manga will have some of its most epic arcs adapted when the anime returns, but there is something fans stateside need to binge before the show comes back. There are still tons of netizens who haven't seen My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, and its recent release in Japan has fans wondering when the movie is going to hit home video.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Feature Delayed Right Before Release

Some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users were set to get a new feature today, but it looks like it was unexpectedly delayed at the last second. A new Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insider update dropped today on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And originally, the update was going to introduce the ability to "pin" up to two games in Quick Resume that wouldn't be impacted by what other games launched after. In orders, they would always be pinned to Quick Resume unless manually removed or until the game is updated. The official Xbox website advertised this feature as releasing today, but quickly retracted this and delayed the feature to the "future." Of course, if the feature isn't even out for Xbox Insiders yet, it likely means it's months and months away from rolling out to the general public.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Critical Role Announces New Exandria Unlimited Two-Part Adventure

Critical Role has confirmed the return of its Exandria Unlimited series, with a two-part adventure coming soon. The hit web series announced the new episodes at the end of last week's episode, with Robbie Daymond confirmed to be returning to the show as Dorian Storm. No other details were provided about the next installments of Exandria Unlimited outside of Daymond's involvement and that the episodes were coming "soon."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Amazon Buy 2, Get 1 Free Book Deal Is Back

If you're interested in getting started with Dungeons & Dragons, or you want to seek out new adventures, Amazon has brought back their buy 2, get 1 free sale which includes an assortment of popular products in categories ranging from video games, to Blu-rays, to books. Plenty of D&D titles are eligible, such as core rulebooks and the newly released Fizban's Treasury of Dragons. What's more, most of these books are heavily discounted to begin with. Details about the sale are available below.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Role#European#Netherdeep#Digital#D D Beyond#Roll20#Fizban#Treasury#Mordenkainen Presents#Multiverse#Wizards
ComicBook

Doctor Who Gets a Dungeons & Dragons 5E-Compatible Tabletop Roleplaying Game

Cubicle 7 has announced a new D&D 5E game...with D&D standing for Doctors & Daleks. The publisher of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game announced that they would also publish a separate Doctor Who tabletop roleplaying game that uses Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition rules. Few details were announced about Doctors & Daleks, other than that the first book in the series The Doctors and Daleks Player's Guide will launch soon. Cubicle 7 also confirmed that it would continue to publish and support an upcoming Second Edition of Doctor Who: The Roleplaying Game, with print copies of the new Core Rulebook expected in Q2 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Former Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited Time

A popular and former Xbox 360 exclusive is free for a limited time on Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and if you still have one, on Xbox 360 too. What's the catch? Well, the offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, however, the free game isn't through Games With Gold. It's unclear why the game has been made free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, and we don't know how long it's free for, but at the moment of publishing, all subscribers can download it free of charge and play it as much or as little as they want as long as they maintain an active subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sony Announces Contest for Free PS5 Consoles

Sony has announced a special competition that will ultimately end up giving out PS5 consoles for free. More specifically, Sony has announced "Treat Codes," which, without context is nothing more than some mumbo jumbo out of a marketing room. The context though is that as of this week, 14 unique codes that resemble PlayStation controller inputs are now appearing online, on social media channels, and even at "unexpected" places around the world like "high-profile events" that involve sports, gaming, film, and music.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons-Inspired Musical Announced for This Summer

A musical about a group of Dungeons & Dragons players is set to launch Off-Broadway this summer. Here There Be Dragons – A New Musical Quest is a new musical featuring book and lyrics by Chase O'Neill, music by Theo Teris, orchestrations by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), and direction by Austin Harleson. The new musical features a group of Dungeons & Dragons players embarking on their final quest together before they graduate college. Per the official description of the musical, the characters will "contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold." Other themes include the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without one's "swords".
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Battle Epic Foes in Dungeons & Dragons With New Book

2C Gaming is raising funds to produce a new Dungeons & Dragons sourcebook that's all about epic monsters. Epic Legacy: Tome of Titans Vol. 2 is a new Dungeons & Dragons supplement made to support the company's set of Epic Legacy rules, which allows players to build their D&D character past Level 20. The new volume of Tome of Titans will contain over 20 foes with statblocks that can be used in either standard D&D play or in Epic Legacy games. Foes include an eldersphinx, the "first medusa" and Nul-Thüm, a world-devouring moon. In addition to statblocks, Tome of Titans Vol. 2 also includes backstory, lore, and history for each monster as well as tactics on how to use the monsters in combat.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GamesRadar+

A brand new Dungeons and Dragons starter set is on the way

A new Dungeons and Dragons starter set was just revealed by surprise via a Hasbro product lineup video for 2022. Although there hasn't been an official announcement, Wizards of the Coast has since confirmed to GamesRadar+ that the updated D&D starter set is real and is called "Dragons of Stormwreck Isle".
YOUTUBE
ComicBook

Another Dwayne Johnson Movie Finds its Way Onto the Netflix Top 10

There are few actors who have seen their movies perform better on Netflix than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We all know how massive Red Notice was when it was released on the streaming service last year, but even older Johnson vehicles have proven to be solid performers once added to Netflix. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island has been one of the nice surprise additions throughout the early months of the year, despite being a decade-old adventure sequel with middling reviews. Now another Johnson movie is finding its stride with Netflix subscribers around the globe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Final Fantasy 14 Developers Share 10-Year Roadmap

Final Fantasy XIV has been around for quite some time, but Square Enix has ambitious plans to support the game for at least another decade. During a recent livestream, producer/director Naoki Yoshida laid out many of the publisher's plans for the next 10 years of the game, as well as his desire to stay involved with Final Fantasy XIV as long as humanly possible. Square Enix discussed a number of improvements fans can look forward to, and one of the most notable will be its first graphical update, coming in version 7.0.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Just Had One Their Worst Days Yet

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in the history of games. For $10 or $15 a month, those on Xbox consoles and PC get unlimited access to a vast library of games mostly populated with titles of quality and consequence. Whether it will stay this cheap, probably not, but right now Xbox Game Pass subscribers are fine dining on a budget and it's almost only ever good news for those subscribed. Today is not one of those days. Today, the subscription lost six games, including some of its best games.
VIDEO GAMES
KLST/KSAN

Comic-Con brings princesses, knights in armor and superheroes to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The annual San Angelo Comic-Con took place Friday, February 18th through Sunday, February 20th at Foster Communications Coliseum. Comic-Con was the place to be this weekend for different characters including Disney princesses, knights fighting in shining armor, anime voice actors and superheroes from both Marvel and D.C. The San Angelo Comic-Con […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
ComicBook

Attack On Titan Announces New Season 4 Schedule Delay

Attack On Titan has shaken the foundation of the Earth itself with its final season, as Eren Jaeger has attained the power of the Founding Titan and unleashed a wave of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling. With the problems presenting the Scout Regiment anything but cut and dry at this point, it seems that the dark franchise is facing another problem in a schedule change that is moving a later episode back one week as a result of a "special event".
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy