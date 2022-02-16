ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Drops Single Dedicated To Ex-Wife Mariah Carey

By Jasmine Simpkins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Cannon seems to want that old thing back … his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Hot on the heels of announcing he’s expecting his 8th child, Cannon referenced Carey in his new song “Alone,” which dropped on Valentine’s Day. The song is described specifically as...

BET

Listen: Nick Cannon’s New Song Admits He Still Has Feelings For Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon is admitting that he still has feelings for his ex-wife, Mariah Carey in his new single “Alone” straight off his upcoming mixtape, Raw N B The Explicit Tape. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cannon’s latest hit samples Carey’s “Alone In Love” off her 1990 self-titled album. “This is the gospel of my broken soul,” the talk show host said in a statement. “This is as raw as it gets.”
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Implies Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Split In Dramatic Post: ‘He’s Off On His Next Mission’

Kanye West has started drama on his Instagram once again by implying that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have broken up. Kanye West has given another hot take on Instagram and this time, he’s implying that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have split up. He uploaded a picture of Corey and wrote a cryptic message that makes it seem like he’s no longer part of Kris and the Kardashians’ lives. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person,” he started off.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Dislikes George Clooney? Marry Me Star Allegedly Distanced Herself From Amal’s Husband

Jennifer Lopez doesn't allegedly like Ben Affleck's friend and director, George Clooney. Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney have not always gotten along. In October, there were reports suggesting that the A-listers did not have a wonderful time working together in the movie Out of Sight. Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Enjoy Her...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie reveals break from Today Show with new post

Savannah Guthrie has become a beloved figure on morning television, so her fans understandably noticed when she took to social media to reveal that she would be absent from TV for a bit. The Today star took to Instagram to relish in the fact that she would have an extended...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston pays heartbreaking tribute after death of close friend

Jennifer Aniston has shared a heartbreaking tribute to talent manager Chris Huvane who died by suicide on 6 February. Chris died following a years-long battle with mental illness. He was a partner at Management 360, managing the careers of the likes of Salma Hayek, Milo Ventimiglia and Kirsten Dunst. "We...
CELEBRITIES

