D.C.’s Socially Determined Inc. is making some changes to its C-suite, building on the momentum of its best stretch over five years of operation. “We had our most successful two quarters at the end of 2021,” said Dr. Trenor Williams, co-founder and CEO of Socially Determined. In a push to continue on that trajectory, the analytics startup has appointed two health care industry veterans to its leadership team: Paul Matsui as chief strategy officer and Mike Considine as chief product officer.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO