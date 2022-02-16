2 Citrus County funeral home buildings catch fire, first responders say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders battled a fire at two funeral home buildings in Citrus County Wednesday morning, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

Fire officials told 8 On Your Side two buildings at Fero Funeral Home, located on N. Lecanto Highway in Beverly Hills, were involved in the fire. Crews said they managed to keep the flames under control but will remain at the scene for “an extended amount of time.”

CCFR did not report any injuries or reveal a cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

