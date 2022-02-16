ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

2 Citrus County funeral home buildings catch fire, first responders say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders battled a fire at two funeral home buildings in Citrus County Wednesday morning, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR).

Fire officials told 8 On Your Side two buildings at Fero Funeral Home, located on N. Lecanto Highway in Beverly Hills, were involved in the fire. Crews said they managed to keep the flames under control but will remain at the scene for “an extended amount of time.”

CCFR did not report any injuries or reveal a cause of the fire.

WFLA

Port Richey man attacked by 3 men after car crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey man was assaulted by three men after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that a red sedan was going east on SR-54 when it passed another vehicle, a Chrysler 300, and abruptly stopped. The Chrysler ended up hitting the rear end of […]
PORT RICHEY, FL
