Blood drive to be held in Copiah Co.
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Copiah County Medical Center will host a blood drive on Thursday, February 17.Blood providers ask Mississippians to donate amid national shortage
Blood Drive 2022 will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in a Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) motorcoach at the Copiah County Medical Center at 27190 Highway 28 in Hazlehurst.
