ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, KY

Union County woman arrested for assault during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UUkZ_0eGNlhzu00

UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that a Union County woman was arrested for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to the release, Shelly Stallings, 42, of Morganfield, is charged with federal offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon; civil disorder and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon among other charges Stallings was arrested in Owensboro on Wednesday and will make her initial court appearance in the Western District of Kentucky.

McConnell breaks with RNC: Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’

Stallings and a second individual, Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Virginia, were named as additional defendants in a superseding indictment returned in the District of Columbia in a case that previously included two other defendants: Peter J. Schwartz , 48, who is also Stallings’ husband, and Jeffrey Brown, 55, of Santa Ana, California. All four defendants are accused of spraying pepper spray at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

A copy of the indictment can be read in the window below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 5

chuck martin
2d ago

Apparently her husband who is a felon was the first of their group caught when he skipped out from the rehab treatment program he was in to go pepper spray officers. Sounds like a great group of folks!

Reply
3
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County Deputy indicted on misdemeanor charges

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Warrick County Deputy is out on bail after being arrested last week for an incident that happened last year in Boonville. We’re told the incident that lead to the arrest was at Stoner’s Grill in June. Sheriff Mike Wilder says an investigation found that deputy Mike Backer had violated […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Massive drug bust ends with Owensboro man arrested

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A significant amount of drugs and guns have been seized in a recent bust, Owensboro Police Department reports. A search warrant resulted in the arrest of Skylar Chase Riney, 36, of Owensboro. OPD says the drug bust resulted in 11 pounds of Marijuana, 7 grams of Methamphetamine, 180 Fentanyl pills, 6 […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, KY
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Fincastle, KY
State
California State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
California, KY
State
Virginia State
Union County, KY
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

BLM responds to the incident involving Quintez Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Black Lives Matter Louisville (BLM-L) made a statement on the arrest and bail of Quintez Brown, who is an attempted murder suspect. “We are thankful that nobody was injured in Craig Greenberg’s office on February 14, 2022.” BLM-L said in a released statement. “We are thankful that 21-year old Quintez Brown […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Justice#Morganfield#Rnc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville CEO out on bond after fraud charge

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville businessman facing fraud charges is now out on bond. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Gates, CEO of Elite Construction Supply, was hired by a Newburgh family for a home improvement project last spring. Work on the project was halted months later and Gates filed for […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pennsylvania man ran over in Indiana semi crash

LAGRANGE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight crash near Shipshewana has claimed the life of one Pennsylvanian man. According to the Indiana State Police, the semi accident happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning on an Indiana Toll Road. When troopers arrived at the accident, they noted that they found two semi-trailers – one that was […]
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Republican Party
WEHT/WTVW

Residence & vehicle struck by gunfire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 1800 block of Oak Avenue for a firearm shot at about 8:55 p.m. on Feb. 17. OPD reports that an occupied residence was struck once and an occupied vehicle was struck many times by gunfire. A police spokesperson says there were no injuries […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Elder Owensboro man reported missing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to a missing person case at Colonial Court on the afternoon of Feb. 18. 80 year-old Jack Vick was last seen about 4:35 p.m. when he left in a red GMC Sierra pickup truck. A police spokesperson says that Mr. Vick has dementia and has not […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Man arrested on four armed robbery incidents

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police investigators say they have made an arrest in connection to four armed robbery incidents. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says that Michael J. Huffines, 45, of Owensboro, has been charged with 4 counts of Robbery 1st Degree. According to OPD, the armed robberies happened at: 4625 Frederica Street (Quality […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man arrested in Michigan woman’s 1987 slaying

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man has been arrested in the 1987 killing of a woman whose husband found her dead in their southwestern Michigan home after a night of bowling. Sixty-seven-year-old Patrick Wayne Gilham of South Bend was arrested Thursday in the northern Indiana city, where he is awaiting extradition to Michigan […]
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WEHT/WTVW

DCSO: Lack of seatbelt leads to elderly man’s death

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – Not using a seatbelt was a contributing factor to a man’s death, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says. DCSO says that on February 17, Thomas B. Garrett, 92, of Owensboro, died from serious injuries sustained from the crash. DCSO says Garrett was not wearing his seatbelt. The other driver, […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Grand jury indicts Tennessee man over stolen sports cards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been indicted after being accused of stealing roughly $10,000 worth of sports cards from a store in Kentucky. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a federal grand jury handed down the indictment against 38-year-old Jason Cates of Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday. He faces charges of conspiracy and transporting […]
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County Clerk warns of phone scam

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is alerting residents to a telephone scam. The caller claims to be a representative of the clerk’s office and states that you underpaid on your vehicle tax and demands payment over the phone. Daviess County Clerk’s Office warns that is a scam.  The clerk’s office reminds […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy