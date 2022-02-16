ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPD: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vb3A3_0eGNlX7W00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some quick action by a car dealership owner and the Wichita Police Department landed two men in jail early Wednesday morning. The WPD said officers caught the two in the act of stealing catalytic converters.

Around 4 a.m., the owner of a dealership in the 3900 block of S. Broadway reported seeing movement in the back lot of the business. He said it appeared two men were cutting catalytic converters off several vehicles.

  • William Preston (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Justin Roberts (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police officers arrived and said the men were still committing the crime. They arrested 45-year-old William Preston of Wichita and 44-year-old Justin Roberts of Pratt on suspicion of criminal damage to property. Police say the tools used had also been stolen in a previous case.

In addition to the criminal damage, police also booked Roberts on suspicion of a state parole violation.

Catalytic converters: Which vehicles are most at-risk for theft?

Police say they continue to address recent trends in catalytic converter thefts. If you see a catalytic converter theft in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding previous thefts, report it to WPD Investigators by calling 316-268-4407. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. Anonymous tips sent to Crime Stoppers are eligible for cash rewards if the tips lead to arrests of persons involved in the theft of catalytic converters.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Crime Stoppers#Ksnw#Wpd Investigators#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Rollover crash submerges car in Linn County, kills four

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A one-car rollover crash caused by ice has left four people dead in Linn County on Friday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, around 11:10 a.m. on Friday morning, 66-year-old Larry Klingensmith was driving north with three other people on Highway U69, just two miles south of Highway K-52, […]
LINN COUNTY, KS
