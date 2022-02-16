ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah startup Care.Life develops new life-saving technology

By Ryan Bittan
UTAH ( ABC4 ) – A Utah startup, Care.Life, is revolutionizing a sector of the medical industry that deals with detecting falls from the elderly.

The World Health Organization released an eye-opening statistic, stating that there are, “37.3 million falls severe enough to require medical attention occur each year.”

With the development of new technology, falls can be detected and subsequently cause loved ones to be alerted of the incident.

The main purpose of their system is to give family members and caretakers access to a complete monitoring system from their smartphone.

The system was designed to be as simple to use as possible, requiring no body contact or buttons to push.

The technology also allows for the detection of all movement activity inside the user’s home, which allows family members to check in on their loved ones anytime even if they aren’t answering their phone.

Care.Life’s team also built an unhealthy air alert, and provides a HEPA filter capable of removing pollutants, viruses, and bacteria inside homes.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this technology is that it can detect your vital signs while in bed.

Care.Life launched their system in February of 2022 after over two years of development at Hall Labs, located in Provo, Utah.

