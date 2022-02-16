Avalanche Warning issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-21 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 2500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 inch at 2500 foot elevations to 6 inches at higher elevation. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snowfall is possible. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches are possible during the watch period. * WHERE...The Eastern Douglas County Foothills. For the Advisory above 2500 foot elevations, Highway 138 east of Toketee Falls is expected to be affected, particularly this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, Highway 138 from between Roseburg and Steamboat eastward is likely to be affected. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel is likely to become difficult at higher elevations and east of Toketee Falls today due to slick, snow covered roads. Tonight through Monday evening snow levels will fall and snowfall rates will increase, increasing impacts to travelers. The hazardous conditions are likely to impact holiday travel today through Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates are likely to be greatest Sunday night through Monday evening when they could exceed a half an inch per hour, at times. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

