Mental Health

Many who died by suicide may have had an undiagnosed case of autism, study reveals

By John Anderer, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Troubling research by a team from Nottingham University finds a high rate of people who died by suicide may have had an undiagnosed case of autism.

